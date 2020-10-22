Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Board Appoints Todd Snook Vice Chair

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC Pink: CMHF) announced today that Todd Snook was elected Vice Chairman of the board during the Friday, October 16, 2020 board meeting. Mr. Snook will replace A. Dennis Remsburg, who held the role since 2016. Mr. Remsburg will remain on the board.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors we would like to thank Mr. Remsburg for his dedication to the company and his service as Vice Chair. He is one of our longest standing Directors and has worked closely with the Board and management to create the strategic success of the organization." said James G. Pierne, Chairman of the Board.

"We are very pleased to have Todd taking on this new role within the board," said Robert "BJ" Goetz, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. "His extensive business and leadership experience have been an asset to the Company, and these skills will serve him well as Vice Chair."

Mr. Snook is the President and owner of Valley Storage Co. and related entities. He actively serves the community by sitting on the boards of several non-profit organizations. Throughout his career he has and continues to champion the causes of The Community Foundation of Washington County, The Hagerstown YMCA, Make-A-Wish, and Brooke's House.

"It is a privilege to continue to work with a remarkable group of dedicated individuals," Mr. Snook said. "Since joining the Middletown Valley Bank board in 2013, I continue to be impressed by the team and their dedication to their communities through the growth of the organization."

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company for its wholly owned subsidiaries Middletown Valley Bank and Millennium Financial Group, Inc (Mlend). Middletown Valley Bank is a full-service commercial and retail bank with seven locations in Frederick County and Washington County, Maryland, as well as a loan production office in Garrett County, Maryland. For more information, visit http://www.mvbbank.com/ .

Mlend is a full-service mortgage lender headquartered in Middletown, Maryland with locations in Crofton and Oakland, Maryland. For more information visit http://mlend.com/ .

