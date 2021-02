COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS TO BROADCAST FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2020 CONFERENCE CALL LIVE ON THE INTERNET

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) - Get Report today announced that it will provide an online Web simulcast and rebroadcast of its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 conference call.

The Company will issue a press release announcing its results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, after the regular close of trading. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Central time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, on Thursday, February 18, 2021. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at www.chs.net . To listen to the live call, please go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately 30 days.

During this call, Community Health Systems will review the Company's financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

About Community Health Systems, Inc. Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 86 affiliated hospitals in 16 states with an aggregate of approximately 14,000 licensed beds. The Company's headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CYH." More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net .

Investor Contacts:Kevin J. HammonsExecutive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer615-465-7000orRoss W. ComeauxVice President - Investor Relations615-465-7012