Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture Of St. Petersburg, Florida Hospital

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) - Get Report announced today that an affiliate of the Company has completed the sale of 480-bed Bayfront Health St. Petersburg in St. Petersburg, Florida, and its associated assets to a subsidiary of Orlando Health which has assumed responsibility for the long-term lease and operations of the hospital. The effective date of the transaction is October 1, 2020. With the divestiture completed, Community Health Systems affiliates continue to operate 11 hospitals in Florida.

The hospital in this transaction is among the planned divestitures discussed on the Company's second quarter 2020 earnings call.

