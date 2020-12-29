Community Grand Opening: Levi Pines In Cherryville, North Carolina

CHERRYVILLE, N.C., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) - Get Report, a top 10 national homebuilder, is pleased to announce that Levi Pines, its new community in Cherryville, is now open for sales. New homes at the community are offered through the company's Century Complete brand, a pioneer in online homebuying, with a streamlined process that makes it easy for buyers to purchase their new home in just a few clicks.

Levi Pines boasts a welcoming small-town feel in a prime location near Cherryville's historic and walkable downtown district—offering abundant options for shopping and dining. The community also offers convenient proximity to Lake Norman, area vineyards, and local museums. Homebuyers can choose from a selection of two-story floor plans, featuring open-concept layouts with generous great rooms, versatile loft areas and more.

Learn more and shop available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/LeviPines .

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS:

Two-story homes from the upper $100s

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 1,811 square feet

Granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and more included

Close to historic downtown Cherryville , vineyards, museums, and outdoor recreation

Community location:Black Rock School Road Cherryville, NC 28021

Sales Studio:9325 Center Lake Drive, Suite 160 Charlotte, NC 28216

For more information, call 704.494.0995.

