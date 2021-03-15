Community Garden Will Help Feed People In Need

MCKINNEY, Texas, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The garden at Community Garden Kitchen (CGK) is taking root. To further CGK's mission, Globe Life, located in McKinney, Texas, has donated $50,000 to sponsor the Globe Life Garden, a raised-bed garden located on roughly .25 acres of land at 501 Howard Street in McKinney. CGK will be the first kitchen in Collin County to allow those in need to dine with dignity. CGK will prepare and offer freshly cooked meals to anyone in need, no paperwork required, no questions asked. The kitchen, approximately 4,400 square feet, is expected to open this spring.

As Community Garden Kitchen, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, nears the finish line with construction of a new kitchen, this important piece of the nonprofit is beginning to grow. In addition to the garden serving as a source of food in the kitchen to feed people in need, the Globe Life Garden will also be used to teach gardening skills to anyone interested in learning how to grow food, even on a small plot of land.

"At Globe Life, our mission is to Make Tomorrow Better. Our partnership with Community Garden Kitchen allows us to grow stronger together as a community by providing for a daily need and giving our employees the opportunity to actively volunteer," said Jennifer Haworth, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Globe Life.

The Episcopal Diocese of Dallas, the property owner, is leasing the land to CGK for $10 a year. Volunteers have already cleared debris, trimmed trees, and planted seeds. A design is in the works along with grass removal and installation of a watering system. While McKinney Roots, another local nonprofit, has donated many needed materials, the garden will have additional costs for design, development, and continued growth. Donations to Community Garden Kitchen will help purchase materials for 16 raised beds, fertile soil, various vegetable and fruit seeds, irrigation equipment and needed gardening supplies.

"We are very excited and grateful to see all the volunteers who are working to create a beautiful and bountiful garden that will benefit so many in our community," said Angela Poen. "We hope others will want to help us grow too!" Volunteers can find opportunities on CGK's website at www.communitygardenkitchen.org.

To learn more about Community Garden Kitchen or make a donation visit: www.communitygardenkitchen.org.

