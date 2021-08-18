Community Coffee Kicks Off School Year With 33rd Annual Community Cash For Schools® Program

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Coffee, the nation's No. 1 family-owned retail coffee brand, kicks off the 2021-22 school year with its Community Cash for Schools ® program, now in its 33 rd year, with the opportunity to turn Community Coffee purchases into funds for local schools.

Parents, grandparents, neighbors and friends can participate in the program by simply clipping proofs of purchase from Community ® products and turning them in to their local school. Each proof of purchase is worth 10 cents, which adds up fast - the program has donated nearly $8 million so far.

"The Community Cash for Schools program was developed 33 years ago with the purpose of helping children and communities thrive," said David Belanger, Community Coffee president and CEO. "What makes the program particularly exciting is that participating schools choose how to spend their funds on the items they need most."

With Community Cash for Schools funding, schools have purchased everything from computers to textbooks to playground equipment - even a natural bird sanctuary for a science class.

The Community Cash for Schools program is open to all state-licensed schools from pre-K through 12 th grade. Schools that are not registered to participate can enroll here to start earning cash .

Community coffee products are available at select grocers, mass and other retailers nationwide, as well as online at www.communitycoffee.com.

About Community CoffeeCommunity Coffee Company, an importer, roaster and distributor of high-quality premium coffees, is the largest family-owned and -operated retail coffee brand in America. Founded in 1919 by "Cap" Saurage in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and run by four generations of the Saurage family, the company works directly with farmers around the world to hand-select exceptional coffee beans that create its whole bean, ground, single-serve and ready-to-drink products. Community Coffee is sold in retail stores and online and served in restaurants, hotels and various businesses across the country. Known as the Coffee with Heart™, Community Coffee gives back to those who help communities thrive through programs such as Cash for Schools and Military Match, and by partnering with nonprofit organizations to promote sustainability for coffee farmers and their families. For more information, visit CommunityCoffee.com or find the brand on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

