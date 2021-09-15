Community Coffee Company Launches Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida's destruction, Community Coffee Company will donate 10% of retail sales proceeds, up to $250,000, from the sale of Community® coffee products from Sept. 13, 2021, through Oct. 28, 2021, to support The Salvation Army's Hurricane Ida relief efforts in Louisiana.

Salvation Army staff and volunteers are on the ground across South Louisiana, supporting communities with food, water and relief supplies. With mobile feeding units and field kitchens, The Salvation Army has served hundreds of thousands of meals to those impacted since Ida made landfall on Aug. 29.

"Our state has a long road ahead, but we know our communities are strong and are already coming together to support each other," said Community Coffee Company President and CEO David Belanger. "It's inspiring how Louisianans lock arms and take care of one another when disaster hits. We are proud to call Louisiana home."

"Hurricane Ida's impact is no match for the people in the State of Louisiana, and we're humbled to serve these resilient communities during a time of need," said William Trueblood, emergency disaster services director for The Salvation Army Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi Division. "Our work is just getting started as we provide essential items to the public, and gifts like the one from Community Coffee help us lift up these communities with comfort."

In addition to giving back to The Salvation Army, Community Coffee Company is supporting employees, customers and communities impacted by the storm. In the first week following Hurricane Ida's landfall, the company served more than 70,000 cups of fresh coffee to first responders, frontline utility workers and displaced residents. Mobile cafes are serving communities as rebuilding efforts continue.

More information about Community Coffee Company's hurricane relief efforts is available at https://www.communitycoffee.com/relief.

About Community Coffee CompanyCommunity Coffee Company, an importer, roaster and distributor of high-quality premium coffees, is the largest family-owned and operated retail coffee brand in America. Founded in 1919 by "Cap" Saurage in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and run by four generations of the Saurage family, the company works directly with farmers around the world to hand-select exceptional coffee beans that create its whole bean, ground, single-serve and ready-to-drink products. Community Coffee, which recently received a 2021 Convenience Store News Best New Products Award: Ready to Drink Coffee Drink for Espresso + Cream, is sold in retail stores and online and served in restaurants, hotels and various businesses across the country. Known as the Coffee with Heart™, Community Coffee gives back to those who help communities thrive through programs such as Cash for Schools and Military Match and by partnering with nonprofit organizations to promote sustainability for coffee farmers and their families. For more information, visit CommunityCoffee.com or find the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

