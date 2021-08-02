Community Brands Unveils Ravenna TUITION

New feature creates one connected admission and onboarding experience for families, from inquiry all the way to making their first tuition payment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions for schools, associations, nonprofits, and faith-based organizations, recently made new tuition payment capabilities available in its industry-leading admission and enrollment management suite, Ravenna. Ravenna TUITION helps schools increase their enrollment yield and retention, all while saving hours of valuable staff and administrative time.

New Ravenna TUITION creates one connected family admission and onboarding experience and supports schools' stability.

"By creating one connected admission through onboarding experience, we are strengthening our commitment to our partner schools and their families," says Aldor Delp, Executive Vice President of Tuition & Enrollment Systems at Community Brands. "Ravenna TUITION will help our schools achieve long-term financial stability and fulfill their missions."

Schools who use Ravenna TUITION can enjoy the simplicity of seamlessly applying credits such as deposits and financial aid awards to tuition bills, integration with industry-leading financial aid software SSS, built-in robust reporting, automated invoice reminders and customized emails. Families also benefit from streamlined accounts and logins, automatically synced data from application, to enrollment, to billing and the ability to choose the payment plan that works best for their budget.

With nearly a decade as a proven, highly configurable admission and enrollment solution, this announcement showcases a modernized approach to private and independent school business office management. This newly integrated feature set centralizes admission, enrollment, tuition and financial aid management, for both families and school staff.

The innovative, flexible platform updates announced today are immediately available to schools. Better meet tight admission and enrollment deadlines, gain insights faster than ever, clearly communicate with families, and eliminate time-consuming data transfers by powering your entire enrollment experience on one premier, integrated enrollment suite. Learn more about Ravenna today.

About Community BrandsCommunity Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools. Specifically for charitable nonprofits and schools, the Community Brands Education and Nonprofit portfolio provides the industry's most complete set of software solutions for nonprofits and K-12 schools of all sizes. Nonprofits benefit from award-winning fund accounting and fundraising solutions, purpose-built from the ground up to empower them to achieve and grow their impact in our communities. Paired with a complete set of K-12 solutions encompassing enrollment management, financial aid, student information systems, and digital payments, schools are empowered to raise funds and deliver on their missions. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

