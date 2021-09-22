Community Brands UK Adds Parentapps To Portfolio Of Leading Software Solutions For Schools

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands UK, a leading provider of cloud-based software and payments solutions for schools in the UK, today announced its acquisition of Parentapps, an award-winning education technology company.

Based in Liverpool, Parentapps complements the Community Brands suite of tools that help UK schools effectively and efficiently connect with parents. With digital communication, parent evening bookings, website development, and payment processing, Parentapps offers a complete solution to streamline tasks and processes critical to educational operations.

"The addition of Parentapps bolsters our leadership position in the industry and further illustrates our commitment to schools and their parents and students," said Richard Grazier, President and Managing Director of Community Brands UK. "This strategic partnership aligns with our mission to modernize the way schools use technology, and in turn, frees up valuable time and resources so that school staff and teachers can do what they do best: create a better future for our community."

Community Brands UK specializes in software and services for the education sector, providing tools that create greater efficiencies, cost savings, and improve communication and engagement. Combining Parentapps with its Teachers2Parents and Groupcall Messenger communications platforms, as well as the SchoolMoney payments tool, the company will now serve more than 20,000 UK schools, partners, multi-academy trusts and local authorities.

Parentapps Founder and Managing Director Kevin Clayton added: "The COVID-19 pandemic only hastened the digital transformation for many schools, especially in light of the need to stay connected and to deliver learning materials and instruction remotely. Both Parentapps and Community Brands have played important roles in this ongoing process and are perfect partners in providing the most comprehensive, turnkey solutions for helping schools increase efficiency and engagement."

In addition to schools, Parentapps serves nursery schools, community groups, clubs, and nonprofit organizations through its purpose-built website, portal, and mobile app.

This acquisition underscores the Community Brands commitment to serving schools, families, and students with powerful and future-focused digital technology tools. The Community Brands family also includes a portfolio of solutions for private and independent K-12 schools in the United States with brands including Ravenna, SSS, TADS, Diamond Mind and Educate.

About Community Brands UKCommunity Brands UK leads the way in assisting schools in handling complex and time-consuming processes through tools, data and structure to help them operate more efficiently. Home to some of the UK's most innovative and loved education brands including Assembly, Teachers2Parents, Behaviour Watch, School Money, Groupcall and Wisepay, the organization supports more than 20,000 schools every day. First to market with a parental engagement solution and MIS integration platform, Community Brands UK has grown into the largest supplier in both product functions, as well as the fastest-growing payments provider to schools in the UK. Through 16 core products and 60 years of experience, the company delivers services for school payments, communications and engagement, data and analytics. Community Brands UK is a proud recipient of four prestigious BETT awards. To learn more, visit CommunityBrands.uk.

About ParentappsParentapps is an award-winning education technology company. Founded by 2 parents we are passionate about helping schools and nurseries improve their parental engagement, reduce costs and save time.

We understand the challenges faced with communicating with parents in this modern age, so we have made it really SIMPLE. Many schools and nurseries are using ineffective, time-consuming and expensive systems and we are dedicated to helping change that. We work with clients across the UK and abroad, in helping them streamline their communication, reduce costs and build meaningful relationships with parents.

Our simple to use platform and mobile app enables schools and nurseries to easily invite parents to activate their account. Once registered, parents can receive all of their information directly to their smart phone. No more searching for information online or crumpled up letters in the bottom of their children's bag. To learn more, visit School Apps and Websites - Parentapps - Improve parental engagement

