Community Bankers Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Community Bankers Trust Corporation Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - ESXB

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) - Get Report to United Bankshares, Inc. is fair to Community Bankers shareholders. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Community Bankers shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.3173 United shares for each share of Community Bankers they own.

Halper Sadeh encourages Community Bankers shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Community Bankers and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Community Bankers shareholders; (2) determine whether United is underpaying for Community Bankers; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Community Bankers shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Community Bankers shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

