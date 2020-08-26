Community Acquired Pneumonia Pipeline Landscape H2 2020: An Overview Of Companies Involved In Therapeutics Development

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Community Acquired Pneumonia - Pipeline Review, H2 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pharmaceutical and Healthcare disease pipeline guide Community Acquired Pneumonia - Pipeline Review, H2 2020, provides an overview of the Community Acquired Pneumonia (Infectious Disease) pipeline landscape.Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) is defined as pneumonia acquired outside a hospital or long-term care facility. Symptoms include cough, fever, shaking chills, confusion, headache and loss of appetite. Risk factors include chronic lung disease, cigarette smoking, dementia, stroke, brain injury, heart disease, liver cirrhosis and diabetes mellitus. Treatment includes antibiotics and healthy lifestyle. The latest pipeline guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Community Acquired Pneumonia (Infectious Disease), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.The Community Acquired Pneumonia pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Community Acquired Pneumonia and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 4, 2, 7, 2, 3 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase 0 stages comprises 1 molecules, respectively.The pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from the publisher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis. Scope of the report:

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Community Acquired Pneumonia

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Community Acquired Pneumonia by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Community Acquired Pneumonia (Infectious Disease) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Community Acquired Pneumonia therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Community Acquired Pneumonia

Key report benefits:

Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Community Acquired Pneumonia (Infectious Disease).

Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it's most promising pipeline therapeutics.

Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Community Acquired Pneumonia (Infectious Disease) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Community Acquired Pneumonia - Overview

Community Acquired Pneumonia - Therapeutics Development

Community Acquired Pneumonia - Therapeutics Assessment

Community Acquired Pneumonia - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Community Acquired Pneumonia - Drug Profiles

Community Acquired Pneumonia - Dormant Projects

Community Acquired Pneumonia - Discontinued Products

Community Acquired Pneumonia - Product Development Milestones

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd

Beijing Fogangren Bio-Pharm Tech Co Ltd

BioAegis Therapeutics Inc

Biotest AG

Combioxin SA

InflaRx NV

ioGenetics Inc

Iterum Therapeutics Plc

Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

Meiji Seika Pharma Co Ltd

Merck & Co Inc

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc

ProThera Biologics Inc

TaiGen Biotechnology Co Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Wockhardt Ltd

