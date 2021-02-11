Communities Received $8.7 Million From Alliant Energy To Support Customers In 2020

Funding throughout the year benefited communities and customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice, and the derecho storm.

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support customers and communities in Iowa and Wisconsin, Alliant Energy, its Foundation and employees achieved a collective impact of $8.7 million and over 64,000 volunteer hours in 2020.

"Helping those in need was more important than ever as our customers faced unprecedented challenges in 2020," said John Larsen, Chairman, President, and CEO of Alliant Energy. "Every day, our employees live our value to Care for Others as they deliver on our Purpose to serve customers and build strong communities. And we will continue to support organizations and initiatives that make a difference in our communities in 2021 and beyond."

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice and the unprecedented derecho storm, Alliant Energy and its Foundation found innovative ways to quickly help meet the ongoing needs of customers and communities. Their ongoing giving programs provided further assistance.

COVID-19 pandemicAs the COVID-19 pandemic carries into 2021, Alliant Energy and its Foundation continue to evaluate opportunities to help customers and communities. In 2020, over $340,000 was donated to food banks, community action agencies, United Ways and other nonprofit organizations helping customers throughout the pandemic. Thousands of face shields and face masks were produced and provided to healthcare facilities and schools. Over 40,000 diapers were collected for local families through an employee diaper drive. To aid nonprofits and small businesses, they funded virtual free Business Survival Coaching sessions, led by the Creative Adventure Lab.

Racial injusticeTo help ensure equal rights for historically under-represented groups, Alliant Energy and its Foundation emphasize diversity and inclusion. In 2020, cornerstones of their giving included the Madison YWCA's 2020 Racial Justice Summit and continued longtime partnerships with the Madison Region Economic Partnership and the African American Museum of Iowa. They also donated $15,000 to the Black Enterprise Fund, dedicated to empowering the Black community of Dane County, Wisconsin.

Derecho storm recoveryThe unprecedented derecho storm caused widespread power outages on August 10. Alliant Energy and its Foundation continue to help customers and communities throughout ongoing recovery efforts. Soon after the storm, Project ReConnect was launched to assist Iowa customers who needed electrical repairs before power could be fully restored to their homes. Alliant Energy employees, retirees, board of directors and Foundation donated $315,000 to the program. In late 2020, Project ReConnect expanded to provide housing repair assistance. Alliant Energy and its Foundation also contributed funds to assist with emergency relief and provided food for communities impacted by the derecho.

Community GrantsNearly $900,000 was awarded to over 375 organizations through the Community Grants program. The grants supported local projects in the following focus areas: Hunger and Housing, Workforce Readiness, Environmental Stewardship, and Diversity, Safety and Well-Being.

Fight against hungerNutrition-related giving to fight hunger and provide food for families generated nearly two million meals. The Foundation's annual Drive Out Hunger golf event, held virtually in 2020, raised $385,000 and supplied 1.5 million meals to seven food banks. Through a $100,000 donation, 2,000 holiday food boxes were delivered to vulnerable families in 14 different communities in December.

Employee giving and volunteeringAlliant Energy encourages employees and retirees to donate to local organizations. Through an employee Matching Gifts program, more than $1.4 million was donated to nonprofits in 2020. Despite the challenges of volunteering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alliant Energy's employees found safe ways to volunteer by delivering meals, calling seniors to keep them company and mentoring students online. As a result, employees and retirees volunteered over 64,000 hours to give back to local communities, resulting in over $1.7 million in economic value.

ScholarshipsOver 130 students received scholarships from Alliant Energy, totaling more than $120,000. These scholarships help students ease the financial burden of going to college and local communities develop their future workforce.

Alliant Energy is currently seeking applications for their 2021 Innovation Scholarships. Up to 25 students will receive a $1,000 scholarship to recognize their outstanding community leadership. Applications must be submitted online at scholarsapply.org/alliantenergyinnovation by February 17 at 3 p.m.

"We are proud to serve our customers, support local communities and do all we can to help improve lives," said Julie Bauer, Executive Director of the Alliant Energy Foundation. "It takes everyone working together to make our communities stronger."

For more information about Alliant Energy and its Foundation, visit alliantenergy.com/foundation.

The Alliant Energy Foundation is a philanthropic organization created by Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) - Get Report and is operated as a separate entity led by its own board of directors. The Foundation is committed to making a positive difference in the communities where Alliant Energy employees, retirees and customers live and work. The Foundation, which is funded solely by Alliant Energy shareowners, seeks to further the corporation's goal of being a good corporate citizen and contributing member of society. Since 1998, the Foundation has contributed $58 million to innovative projects and local nonprofits. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com/foundation.

Media contact: Morgan Hawk (319) 786-4040 Investor Relations contact: Susan Gille (608) 458-3956