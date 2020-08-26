Communication Test And Measurement Market Worth $9.7 Billion By 2025 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report " Communication Test and Measurement Market by Test Solutions (Wireless, Wireline), Type of Test ( Enterprise Test, Field Network Test, Lab and Manufacturing Test, Network Assurance Test), Services, End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Communication Test and Measurement Market size to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2020 to USD 9.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period.

The ongoing developments in technology and the widespread demand for wireless technology are currently driving the market for communication test and measurement. This market is expected to grow substantially with the increasing subscriber base for different advanced technologies, such as WiMax, 3G, 4G, and LTE, which have triggered growth prospects for this market.

The Communication Test and Measurement Market is expected to witness a slowdown in 2020 due to the global lockdown. The lockdown is impacting global manufacturing, and supply chains and logistics as the continuity of operations for various verticals is badly impacted. The sectors facing the greatest drawbacks are manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and retail and food. The availability of the essential items has been impacted due to the lack of manpower to work on production lines, supply chains, and transportation although the essential items are exempted from the lockdown. Most telecom companies across the globe offer networking tools for free or at reduced costs to aid customers in working from home. Moreover, companies are launching various communication test and measurement solutions to enhance work productivity. The pandemic has had a positive impact on the cloud services market. Most employees are working remotely, which has increased the demand for networks to have better data and voice connectivity. This would boost the adoption of communication test and measurement solutions.

The field network test solution segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Field network test solutions are used to test home, access, fiber, and metro network installation and troubleshooting. These solutions are used by network operators to improve the QoS and QoE to ensure reliable delivery of high bandwidth services, including voice and video data, to the end users. These solutions support Fiber to the x (FTTx), optical Ethernet, Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM), 10 Gigabit Ethernet (GigE), Optical Transport Network (OTN), Synchronous Optical Networking (SONET), Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH), and Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM). The different types of tests and tools used under field testing are fiber optic test [Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR), optical spectrum analyzer, fiber test systems, attenuators, inspection probes]; copper test [Plain Old Telephone Service (POTS), Ethernet test]; network protocol test (network analyzer, signal analyzer; protocol analysis probes); home network test [Ethernet test, Home Phoneline Networking Alliance (HPNA), Multimedia over Coax Alliance (MoCA), WiFi home networking tests]; and broadband testing. These tests are performed to diagnose digital video service through Radio Frequency (RF) and Moving Picture Experts Group (MPEG) monitoring probes.

The wireline test solution segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The wireline test solutions are mainly used by network operators to install, turn up, and maintain their optical and copper-based telecommunications networks. These products are available as handheld test instruments, portable platforms with modules, and as rack-mounted chassis with modules. These solutions include equipment such as Optical Transport Data Rate (OTDR) tester, automated Optical Loss Test Sets (OLTS), and Synchronous Optical Networking (SONET)/Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH) analyzers. The wireline industry is changing drastically with IP technology breaking down traditional boundaries and shifting focus from networks and focusing on applications and services. The wireline test solutions aim to provide the most accurate reproduction of the last mile conditions in a lab environment.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The market in North America has been segmented into the US and Canada. North America is estimated to account for a share of 34.4% of the Communication Test and Measurement Market in 2020. The market in this region is expected to be driven by the demand from the IT & telecommunications and aerospace & defense sectors. The rise in the number of smartphone users and internet subscribers, as well as the demand for high-speed data access, has been driving network operators to expand and upgrade their network infrastructure. Telecom operators are adopting technologies to handle the rapid increase in data traffic. Test and measurement equipment is critical for telecommunication service providers, mobile device manufacturers, and network equipment manufacturers to offer their customers high-quality and high-performing services and products. Thus, the expansion of telecommunication networks and the increase in capital investments by telecom operators and telecommunication equipment manufacturers are expected to have a direct impact on the Communication Test and Measurement Market in North America.

Major vendors in the global Communication Test and Measurement Market include Anritsu ( Japan), Fortive (US), EXFO ( Canada), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), National Instruments (US), VIAVI (US), Yokogawa ( Japan), Spirent (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Huawei (China), VeEX (US), Empirix (US), Calnex Solutions (UK), octoScope (US), Centina Systems (US), Cisco (US), SysMech (Kent), Luna Innovations (US), NETSCOUT (US), ThinkRF ( Canada), TEOCO Corporation (US), QualiTest (US), and Kyrio (US) .

