Communication Test And Measurement Market By Test Solutions, Type Of Test, Services, End-user, Region - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Communication Test and Measurement Market by Test Solutions (Wireless, Wireline), Type of Test (Enterprise Test, Field Network Test, Lab and Manufacturing Test, Network Assurance Test), Services, End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global communication test and measurement market is provided for each region from 2020 to 2025. The market is expected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2020 to USD 9.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.5%.

The increasing need to ensure proper testing and measurement to deliver high-quality services for voice, video, and data contribute to the growth of the communication test and measurement market

The market growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of 5G connections which would require wireless test equipment, test performance, and network management solutions. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the communication test and measurement market size based on test solution, type of test, services, organization size, end-user, and region.

Among services, the managed service segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The communication test and measurement market is segmented on the basis of different types of services provided by vendors in the market into product support services, professional services, and managed services. With the increasing adoption of communication test and measurement solutions among CSPs, the demand for supporting services is expected to gain traction among organizations. Product support services assist in the operation of products through training, technical support, text documents, and demos. The professional services facilitate the overall lifecycle management of the entire system. Professional services provide support in design and specification, project management, and anytime integration of third-party software and hardware, encouraging faster innovation, development, commissioning, monitoring, and troubleshooting of complex network components, transmission systems, and network services. Managed services comprise third-party test equipment support and renting services. These services enable network equipment manufacturers and mobile operators to choose from a wide range of products offered by different vendors and offer support services for them. Managed services also provide renting of test equipment.

Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the emergence of a 5G network and the rise in R&D investments in APAC countries will have a significant impact on the growth of the communication test and measurement market. High investments in network infrastructure and the presence of major telecom players, such as China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom to aggressively launch 5G services in China would drive the market growth in China.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Communication Test and Measurement Market4.2 Market: Top Three Test Solutions4.3 Market: by Region4.4 Market in North America, by End User and Region 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Network Testing5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Automated Products and a Growing need for Communication Test and Measurement Equipment5.2.1.3 Potential Changes in Requirements for New Equipment Due to Technological Advancements5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Price Sensitivity5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Advent of 5G Technology and Deployment of LTE and LTE-Advanced (4G) Networks5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Bandwidth and Traffic Inspection5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Matching Up with Continually Changing Technologies5.2.5 COVID-19: Impact of Lockdown5.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.4 Adjacent/Related Markets Snapshot5.5 Average Selling Price Trend5.5.1 Introduction5.6 Use Cases5.7 Regulatory Compliance5.7.1 Telecom Regulatory Authority of India5.7.2 Indian Telegraph Act5.7.3 Content Federal Communications Commission (FCC)5.7.4 3rd-Generation Partnership Project (3Gpp)5.8 Technology Analysis5.8.1 5G and Communication Test and Measurement5.8.2 IoT5.8.3 Natural Language Processing5.8.4 Artificial Intelligence5.9 Communication Test and Measurement Ecosystem5.10 Value Chain Analysis 6 Communication Test and Measurement Market: COVID-19 Impact 7 Communication Test and Measurement Market Analysis, by Test Solution7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Test Solutions: COVID-19 Impact7.2 Wireless Test Solutions7.2.1 Wireless Test Solutions: Market Drivers7.3 Wireline Test Solutions7.3.1 Wireline Test Solutions: Market Drivers 8 Communication Test and Measurement Market, by Type of Test8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Type of Test: COVID-19 Impact8.2 Enterprise Test8.2.1 Enterprise Test: Market Drivers8.3 Field Network Test8.3.1 Field Network Test: Market Drivers8.4 Lab and Manufacturing Test8.4.1 Lab and Manufacturing Test: Communication Test and Measurement Market Drivers8.5 Network Assurance Test8.5.1 Network Assurance Test: Market Drivers 9 Communication Test and Measurement Market, by Service9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Services: COVID-19 Impact9.2 Product Support Services9.2.1 Product Support Services: Market Drivers9.3 Professional Services9.3.1 Professional Services: Market Drivers9.4 Managed Services9.4.1 Managed Services: Communication Test and Measurement Market Drivers 10 Communication Tet and Measurement Market, by Organization Size10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises10.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Communication Test and Measurement Market Drivers10.3 Large Enterprises10.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers 11 Communication Test and Measurement Market, by End User11.1 Introduction11.1.1 End User: COVID-19 Impact11.2 Telecommunication Service Provider11.2.1 Telecommunication Service Provider: Market Drivers11.3 Network Equipment Manufacturer (Nem)11.3.1 Network Equipment Manufacturers: Market Drivers11.4 Mobile Device Manufacturer11.4.1 Mobile Device Manufacturer: Market Drivers 12 Communication Test and Measurement Market, by Region12.1 Introduction12.2 North America12.3 Asia Pacific12.4 Europe12.5 Middle East & Africa12.6 Latin America 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Market Evaluation Framework13.3 Market Share, 201913.4 Historic Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players13.5 Key Market Developments13.5.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements13.5.2 Business Expansions13.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions13.5.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations 14 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles14.1 Overview14.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology14.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis, by Company14.2.2 Star14.2.3 Emerging Leader14.2.4 Pervasive14.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 202014.4 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 202014.4.1 Progressive Companies14.4.2 Responsive Companies14.4.3 Starting Blocks14.5 Company Profiles14.5.1 Anritsu14.5.2 Fortive14.5.3 EXFO14.5.4 Rohde & Schwarz14.5.5 National Instruments14.5.6 Viavi Solutions14.5.7 Yokogawa14.5.8 Spirent Communication14.5.9 Keysight Technologies 14.5.10 Huawei 14.5.11 Veex 14.5.12 Empirix 14.5.13 Calnex Solutions 14.5.14 Octoscope 14.5.15 Centina Systems 14.5.16 Cisco 14.5.17 Sysmech 14.5.18 Luna Innovations 14.5.19 Netscout 14.5.20 Thinkrf 14.5.21 Teoco Corporation 14.5.22 Qualitest 14.5.23 Kyrio 15 Adjacent and Related Markets

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6j3h8j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/communication-test-and-measurement-market-by-test-solutions-type-of-test-services-end-user-region---global-forecast-to-2025-301127857.html

SOURCE Research and Markets