Communication Service For The Deaf Announces New CSD Professional Services Division

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Communication Service for the Deaf (CSD), the world's largest Deaf-led social impact organization, announced today that Charles McFadden will lead CSD's latest innovation, the CSD Professional Services Group, as its Division President.

CSD Professional Services Group is a resource that offers a multi-fold approach to project-based and long-term solutions for businesses, organizations, and institutions - one approach structured to support Deaf freelancers and Deaf-led businesses, and the other structured to support corporate and government entities. The division officially launched on April 28, 2021, and continues to grow and develop, today.

"Charles has spearheaded CSD Professional Services Group for the past 15 months, leading all of its essential formative work, bringing this new and important division business alive online," said CSD CEO Chris Soukup. "I'm excited to see this far-reaching and multi-dimensional impact of CSD Professional Services Group as it is fully deployed in the coming weeks to corporations and government entities."

The CSD Professional Services Group Approach

Dripple, which launched today, is a new, one-of-a-kind platform where Deaf-led or owned organizations can find professional and creative services provided by other Deaf professionals. It's a symbiotic relationship that fortifies the Deaf ecosystem. The services are all provided in American Sign Language, meaning there are no added costs for interpreters or other accessibility services - a rare asset in mainstream society. The Dripple community is made of independent contractors with varying skillsets such as graphic design, film producing, life coaching, and bookkeeping. Dripple is a space where Deaf freelancers can regularly access job opportunities and, in turn, achieve greater financial independence.

CSD Professional Services is a resource focused on working with corporate and government entities to improve their accessibility standards. There are two objectives: addressing workplace employment, accessibility, inclusion, and accommodation needs; and making their products and services more accessible and usable for Deaf and hard-of-hearing people, ensuring more people use their products and services. CSD Professional Services offers guidance in a variety of fields: finance, human resources, information technology, marketing and communications, and E-learning.

"One in four people in the United States has a disability. Having a disability is a normal part of the human experience but disability types are so varied, there's no one size fits all solution for accessibility," said McFadden. "As one of the most experienced and impactful Deaf-led organizations in the world, CSD provides businesses with customized accessibility solutions, growing their pool of customers to include Deaf and disabled people. We have a real opportunity to make a positive impact, at a national level, in so many different ways."

About CSD Professional Services GroupCSD Professional Services Group is the latest innovative resource from Communication Service for the Deaf. The division is split into two parts: Dripple and CSD Professional Services, which are structured to support Deaf-led organizations and Deaf freelancers, and corporate and government entities, respectively. CSD Professional Service Group's goals are to support the Deaf ecosystem through job creation, career advancements, economic growth, personal independence, greater participation in society, and quality of life enhancements for everyone.

About Communication Service for the Deaf Communication Service for the Deaf (CSD) is the largest Deaf-led social impact organization in the world. For more than four decades, CSD has been a leader in creating and providing accessible and innovative solutions for the Deaf community. Today, CSD continues its work to create opportunities for personal and economic growth within the Deaf community, specifically addressing leadership and employment. For more information, please visit CSD and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

