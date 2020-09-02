Commtronics Of Virginia Joins The Mobile Communications America Family

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America (MCA), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today announces the addition of Comm-Tronics of Virginia, Inc. (Commtronics), a communication solutions leader in Virginia.

Founded in 1957 as Lowe Electronics, Commtronics has proudly served the wireless communities of Virginia and North Carolina. They hold the highest Motorola Solutions rankings of Platinum Channel Partner and Elite Specialist for service.

Commtronics' CEO Dale Ramey and President Kevin Ramey view the acquisition a "perfect fit" for Commtronics' customers to leverage the expanded solutions offered by MCA while maintaining the company's personal touch and technical service focus. "We look forward to joining the ever-expanding MCA team. The acquisition will be a win-win-win solution for our customers, employees, and the Commtronics/MCA organizations," said Dale Ramey, CEO of Commtronics.

"We are excited for Commtronics to join the MCA family," said Vince Foody, CEO of MCA. "Commtronics has over sixty years of experience servicing the commonwealth of Virginia. Their outstanding reputation and technical expertise strengthen our ability to better serve the Virginia region."

The addition of Commtronics expands MCA's footprint to 65 locations across Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

