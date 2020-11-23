CommScope To Participate In The Bank Of America Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in connectivity solutions for communications networks, plans to participate in the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on November 30, 2020.

Chief Financial Officer, Alex Pease, Vice President and Treasurer, Russell Johnson and the Investor Relations team will conduct individual meetings with attendees throughout the day.

Presentation Time: November 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern.

A live webcast of the conference will be available on CommScope's Investor Relations page. The link will be live just prior to the start of the event and will be available for on-demand viewing approximately 24 hours after the event is complete. The webcast recording will be available for a limited time following the conference.

About CommScope:

CommScope (COMM) - Get Report is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what's next and invent what's possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

