CommScope Partners With Google To Bring Orion WiFi To Public Venues

CommScope is partnering with Google's Area 120 for the launch of Orion Wifi, a platform designed to bring private, secure roaming for consumers while helping public venues solve cellular dead zones and monetize their networks.

CommScope is partnering with Google's Area 120 for the launch of Orion Wifi, a platform designed to bring private, secure roaming for consumers while helping public venues solve cellular dead zones and monetize their networks.

CommScope, a global network technology leader helping customers and partners to design, create and build the world's most advanced communication networks, is announcing the RUCKUS SmartZone controller's support of Google's Orion Wifi, which lets carriers offer a friction-less and secure experience when connecting their subscribers to public Wi-Fi in venues.

"Carrier Wi-Fi offload in public venues can be frustrating for consumers and even more so for venue managers and owners as they negotiate rates and try to solve roaming costs between operators," said Pramod Badjate, senior vice president for the RUCKUS business, CommScope. "Developing this new platform for Wi-Fi offload with Google helps create the lasting connections CommScope has always delivered to consumers while enabling companies to monetize and secure their networks."

The RUCKUS SmartZone from CommScope supports Hotspot 2.0 enabling devices to automatically detect and then connect to the Wi-Fi network. In addition, RUCKUS SmartZone provides advanced security and support for RadSec.

"Orion Wifi is about more connectivity for consumers, more options for carriers, and more revenue and happier visitors for Wi-Fi network owners," said Raj Gajwani, Director at Google's Area 120. "CommScope's RUCKUS SmartZone allows venues to easily configure Orion Wifi with the highest levels of security."

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (COMM) - Get Report is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what's next and invent what's possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management's beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005694/en/