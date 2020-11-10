CommScope Names Jack Carlson As Chief Commercial Officer

CommScope Holding Company, Inc., a global leader in connectivity solutions for communications networks, today introduced John "Jack" Carlson as Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr. Carlson will lead the company's global organization of go-to-market professionals, including direct and indirect sales, customer experience and marketing. He will be responsible for the development and growth of CommScope's sales and marketing operations, executing on the company's growth strategy.

Mr. Carlson joins CommScope soon after the October appointment of president and chief executive officer Chuck Treadway.

"Never before has the need for advanced, reliable network infrastructure been more vital to consumers and businesses, nor offered CommScope greater opportunities for growth," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Treadway. "With more than 40 years' global leadership experience in industrial manufacturing, sales and distribution, and a proven track record of driving sales performance and profitability, Jack will help optimize our go-to-market strategy and accelerate top-line growth."

Mr. Carlson joins CommScope from Sullair, a global industrial air compressor manufacturer (a Hitachi Group Company), where he served as president and chief executive officer and board chairman of the China-based IHI-Sullair joint venture. Prior to Sullair, Jack held various leadership positions at Southwire Company, a global leader in copper rod production and utility, OEM and electrical wire and cable, including the role of president of North America. He also served as sector CEO of Yale Security Group, vice president of sales and marketing for Schneider Electric's North American business and held various sales and product management positions.

"With the immense global demand for connectivity and CommScope's vision for next-generation networks, we are delivering what our customers need now while we help them architect and evolve networks for the future," said Carlson. "I am excited to join CommScope to go deep into the changing needs of our customers and to work with the team to find new ways we can deliver unique value. I look forward to building on CommScope's strong customer relationships and creating long-lasting connections."

Mr. Carlson begins his tenure with CommScope on November 16 and will be based outside of Atlanta.

About CommScope:

CommScope (COMM) - Get Report is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what's next and invent what's possible.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management's beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005873/en/