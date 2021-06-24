Commonwealth//McCann Recognized By General Motors As A 2020 Supplier Of The Year Winner Once Again

DETROIT, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth//McCann was named a General Motors Supplier of the Year by General Motors during its 29 th annual Supplier of the Year Awards.

This year, GM recognized 122 of its best suppliers from 16 different countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company.

This is the third year in a row that Commonwealth//McCann has received the award, on the heels of receiving this recognition in 2018 and 2019, as well.

"As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

"Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve while meeting our present needs," Amin said. "We are pleased with what we've accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead."

"We are honored to receive this recognition from our valued partners at General Motors," said Grant Theron, Chief Executive Officer, Commonwealth//McCann. "Being named a Supplier of the Year is truly reflective of the dedication and commitment our agency has put forth to ensure General Motors, including Chevrolet, continues to earn a meaningful role in people's lives. This partnership has enabled us to strive for effectiveness and achieve impact, and we're looking forward to what's ahead."

The 2020 Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

About Commonwealth//McCann Commonwealth//McCann, named General Motors Supplier of the Year in 2018 and 2020, is an award-winning advertising agency founded in 2012 as a division of McCann Worldgroup. McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing solutions network united across 100+ countries by a single vision: To help brands play a meaningful role in people's lives. Ranked as the world's most creatively effective marketing services company both in 2018 and 2019, the global network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM//McCann (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), PMK-BNC (entertainment/popular culture), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

About General MotorsGeneral Motors (GM) - Get Report is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

