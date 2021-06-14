Commonwealth Hotels Promotes Jim Oberliesen And Jim Seitz As Area Directors Of Operations

COVINGTON, Ky., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels today announced that Jim Oberliesen and Jim Seitz have been promoted to Area Directors of Operations to oversee the company's newly completed acquisition to re-develop nine Radisson hotels across eight states. The properties will be franchised with Radisson and managed by Commonwealth Hotels.

" Jim Oberliesen and Jim Seitz have been a critical part of Commonwealth's development and transition of these assets," said Jennifer Porter, chief operating officer, Commonwealth Hotels. "They will continue to lead and guide the company as we move through our growth strategy," she said. "Together these two will continue to elevate Commonwealth Hotels as a leading hotel management company."

Prior to joining Commonwealth Hotels, Jim Oberliesen served in numerous leadership roles, most recently as Vice President of Operations for Lodgco Hospitality. Jim is well versed in all areas of hotel operations including renovation and new construction. Oberliesen is also skilled at developing and executing targeted business initiatives in order to drive guest and associate satisfaction. Jim is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in Hospitality Business.

Jim Seitz has been a valued member of the Commonwealth team since 2005. During his 16 year tenure, Jim as served as General Manager, Regional General Manager, Field Director of Operations, and Sr. Director of Operations. Prior to joining Commonwealth, Jim held an acquisition role with GF Management. Jim has tremendous leadership experience and a proven track record in multiple brands and new hotel openings. Jim attended Washington State Community College.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 51 properties with nearly 6,500 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

