Commonwealth Hotels Promotes General Manager Todd Smith To Area Director Of Operations

COVINGTON, Ky., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels is excited to announce the promotion of Todd Smith to the position of Area Director of Operations. Todd previously worked as a Regional General Manager for the portfolio's local Cincinnati hotels: Best Western Plus Cincinnati Riverfront, Courtyard Cincinnati Airport, Hampton Inn Cincinnati Airport South, Residence Inn Cincinnati Airport and SpringHill Suites Cincinnati Midtown.

Todd has been a hospitality professional for 19 years, working both sales and operational roles with major brands like Hilton and Marriott. He started as a part-time weekend night auditor, working his way up to over six years of General Manager experience.

He was promoted to Regional General Manager just last year after working as General Manager of the Aloft Phoenix Airport Hotel. Todd's extended expertise, determination and knowledge of Commonwealth processes makes him the perfect candidate for the new Area Director of Operations position.

"Todd has shown what it means to go above and beyond in his role(s) with Commonwealth," Michael Blanton, Senior Area Director of Operations, said. "He is a walking example of our 'Whatever It Takes' mantra and I could not be more excited to see him excel in this position."

The Iowa native will be a driving force of successful change for Commonwealth Hotels in his new position. We are honored to have him continue to grow with our company and eager to see where this next step takes us.

