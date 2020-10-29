Commonwealth Hotels Hires Outstanding Salespeople At Courtyard Columbus' Hotels

COVINGTON, Ky., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels is excited to announce the hiring of Danielle Dobkins and Liz Otterbacher as the new Director of Sales for the Courtyard Columbus Dublin and Courtyard Columbus Worthington respectively. Each property offers over 130 king and queen-sized suites, an onsite Bistro with Starbucks Coffee and nightly beverage service, and a spacious outdoor courtyard. The properties are managed by Commonwealth Hotels in Covington, KY.

Dobkins joins the Commonwealth/Dublin team with over 14 years of hospitality experience, primarily in the Columbus market. Dobkins began her career as a Front Desk Agent and worked her way into a Corporate Sales Manager role at the Embassy Suites Columbus Dublin. She received her bachelor's degree in Marketing and Strategic Management from Ohio University.

"I am extremely excited to join the Commonwealth team and to be a part of the process of building back up the hotel industry in 2021!" Dobkins said.

Otterbacher is also joining Commonwealth Hotels for the first time in her career. She has worked in hospitality for over 9 years with a strong background in both Marriott and Hilton systems. Otterbacher has held various sales positions in her career, varying from a Catering and Convention Sales Manager to a Dual Director of Sales and Marketing. Her highly motivated and creative work ethic is sure to exceed the 'Whatever It Takes' attitude of Commonwealth Hotels.

"I am so excited to welcome our two newest Director of Sales to Commonwealth Hotels," Amy Rezvani, Field Director of Sales and Marketing, said. "Both individuals come to us with a wealth of knowledge of the Columbus hotel market and are hitting the ground running. We look forward to celebrating many successes for our Columbus hotels with these extraordinary women leading the way."

Interested guests can visit the Courtyard Columbus Dublin at 5175 Post Rd, Dublin, OH 43017. For more information about the property, visit the hotel's website or calling the hotel directly at 614.764.9393.

Those looking to learn more about the Courtyard Columbus Worthington can tour the property at 7411 Vantage Dr, Columbus, OH 43235. You can also learn more by visiting the hotel's website or call them directly at 614.436.7070.

