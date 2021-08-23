Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Tammy Viktora As Director Of Sales And Marketing Of The Radisson Hotel Memphis University

COVINGTON, Ken., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels is pleased to announce the appointment of Tammy Viktora to the role of director of sales and marketing of The Radisson Hotel Memphis University. Ms. Viktora brings over 15 years of hospitality experience to his new role having previously served as the general manager of the Hampton Inn by Hilton.

"We are excited to bring Tammy on board," said Jennifer Porter, Chief Operating Officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "I am confident that she is up to the challenge of driving new leisure, conference, and event business to the Memphis market."

Bringing her seasoned experience in both sales and operations, Viktora assumes her position as Director of Sales & Marketing by overseeing business development activities, developing marketing plans, and overall implementation of a strategic sales approach. Ms. Viktora has held various sales and catering roles for brands such as Hilton, Marriott, Wyndham, and the Guest House at Graceland. Her work in various full service properties has led her to acquire knowledge across the spectrum of market segments and geographies. Viktora is also a Board Member of Executive Women International.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 57 properties with nearly 6,000 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

