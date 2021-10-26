COVINGTON, Ky., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced that Mark Aftanski has joined the team as Vice President of Operations where he will oversee a group of diverse assets, providing leadership to achieve hotel performance, guest satisfaction, associate engagement, and owners' investment goals. He brings over 25 years of brand and multi-unit experience to his new role. Aftanski was most recently Chief Operating Officer for ChrisBro Hospitality.

"We are delighted that Mark has joined our team at this pivotal time of growth for Commonwealth Hotels," said Jennifer Porter, Chief Operations Officer of Commonwealth Hotels. "Mark's combination of brand knowledge, multi-unit management, and execution of strategic vision will add tremendous value for owners."

As vice president of operations, Aftanski will provide support and direction to all hotels, with an emphasis on driving revenue, customer service, and increasing profitability. Prior to ChrisBro Hospitality, he served as vice president of operations with White Lodging where he was responsible for market leading suburban and urban properties encompassing Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Starwood, and IHG brands. Mark has a history of delivering strong performance with a focus on results. Mark is a graduate of Seton Hall University.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 51 properties with nearly 6,700 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact Barbara E. WillenCommonwealth Hotels, LLC bwillen@commonwealthhotels.com859.392-2254

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commonwealth-hotels-appoints-mark-aftanski-to-vice-president-of-operations-301409084.html

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.