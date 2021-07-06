Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Katie Niccum As Director Of Sales And Marketing Of The TownePlace Suites By Marriott Indianapolis Downtown

COVINGTON, Ky., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Katie Niccum has been appointed the director of sales and marketing of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Indianapolis Downtown.

COVINGTON, Ky., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Katie Niccum has been appointed the director of sales and marketing of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Indianapolis Downtown. Ms. Niccum brings a wealth of sales, marketing, and hospitality experience to her new role as director of sales and marketing having previously served as the area director of sales for Arbor Lodging.

"Katie is extremely knowledgeable and brings extensive proficiency in generating best in class hospitality," said Jennifer Porter, Chief Operating Officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "We are confident she will be a strong asset to the TownePlace team with her strategic sales approach and deep understanding of the market."

Most recently prior to joining the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Indianapolis Downtown, Ms. Niccum held various positions with Arbor Lodging including director of sales, and market manager. In addition, Ms. Niccum worked with White Lodging as senior sales administrative assistant and sales manager. Katie holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing from Ball State University with a minor in Hospitality.

