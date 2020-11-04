Commonwealth Hotels Adds Home2 Suites El Reno To Portfolio

COVINGTON, Ky., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels is pleased to announce the addition of the Home2 Suites by Hilton El Reno to the companies expanding portfolio. Based just 25 minutes outside of downtown Oklahoma City, the hotel broadens Commonwealth's footprint in the Midwest.

"We're truly excited for the opportunities managing the Home2 Suites EL Reno will bring us," Brian Fry, President of Commonwealth Hotels, said. "The chance to work in a new community with a new brand will be a boon for our organization. We cannot wait to implement the Commonwealth culture in the Heart of Oklahoma."

The Home2 Suites by Hilton El Reno includes 85 guest suites geared towards the extended stay traveler. Guests will enjoy stylish accommodations with a focus on functionality - multiple guest rooms configurations allow the property to host any guests' needs. Every room comes equipped with a fully furnished kitchenette and living area, creating a fresh, new twist on the extended stay experience.

Guests will also enjoy specially crafted featured amenities at the Home2 Suites El Reno: a fitness center with spin cycles, an indoor pool, multiple outdoor patios and a guest laundry facility are just a few of the enhanced Home2 spaces. Complimentary breakfast, WiFi and parking are all included in every guest rate. Pets are also welcomed with an additional fee.

"Adding a Home2 Suites to the Commonwealth portfolio only bolsters an already diverse portfolio," Jenny Schneider, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Revenue Management, said. "We hope to bring new excitement to hoteliers all across the state of Oklahoma.

Those interested in learning more can check the hotel's website or visit the property at 1528 SW 27 th St., El Reno, OK 73036. You can also learn more by calling the Home2 Suites El Reno directly at 405-295-2990.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLCCommonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 39 properties with over 5,000 rooms.

Contact Jennifer SchneiderCommonwealth Hotels, LLC jschneider@commonwealthhotels.com859.261.5522

