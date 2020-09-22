CommonGrounds Workplace Opens SEVEN NEW LOCATIONS

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CommonGrounds Workplace is pleased to announce the opening of seven new locations, with over 300,000 square-feet of combined flexible office space.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CommonGrounds Workplace is pleased to announce the opening of seven new locations, with over 300,000 square-feet of combined flexible office space.

These locations include: 999 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 33 N LaSalle Street, Chicago, IL 915 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 1700 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 1100 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 99 M Street SE, Washington, DC

To learn more about these workplaces, visit HERE.

"We are excited to be bringing our enterprise-grade Space-as-a-Service platforms to these cities," said Jacob Bates, Chief Executive Officer for CommonGrounds Workplace. "Our unique design includes exclusive demountable walls and flexible furniture systems to provide companies of all sizes cost-effective solutions to reconfigure their space needs on-demand. This unique design at every CommonGrounds location is combined with leading-edge technology, top-tier data security, and options for worklife integration and wellbeing."

CommonGrounds now operates 18 locations throughout the United States, totaling over 500,000 square-feet. All of our workplaces are conveniently located and readily accessible to public transportation, restaurants, shopping and entertainment.

Offering well over 100 square-feet per person with everyday amenities, CG has taken extreme safety measures and precautions, including additional cleaning services, to ensure we provide the safest environment for our members.

The office renovations have been overseen by our in-house design division and each site is ready for member occupancy. Sound abating demountable wall systems by Milan, Italy-based Tecno and customizable contract grade furniture by San Francisco-based Pair are utilized in all of these workplaces.

About CommonGrounds WorkplaceCommonGrounds Workplace is a national Workplace-as-a-Service (Waas) company with the expertise to source, design, build and operate flexible workplaces - including enterprise solutions, coworking, and property services - for companies of all sizes and asset owners. The company's enterprise-grade, human-centric workplaces create highly productive and brandable environments designed to exceed the quality and technology needs and expectations of our members, including Fortune 500 companies.

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif. since 2015, the privately held company. For more information, please visit: cgworkplace.com.

Media Contact: Rachel Meyrowitz301-908-4081 Rachel.Meyrowitz@cgworkplace.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commongrounds-workplace-opens-seven-new-locations-301135817.html

SOURCE CommonGrounds Workplace