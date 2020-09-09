CommonGrounds Workplace Opened Two Washington D.C. Locations

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CommonGrounds Workplace has opened two locations in Washington D.C.

1500 K Street NWCG's 29,509 square-foot workplace is located in D.C.'s Central Business District and includes the entire second floor with direct access from the Ground floor. The building amenities are roof deck patio, fitness center, and parking.

Just one block north of the White House and a five-minute walk to Dupont Circle and 14 th Street retail corridor. It is also only half a block from McPherson Station (Metro's Orange, Blue, Silver lines) and two blocks from Farragut North Station (Red line).

99 M Street SELocated in D.C.'s Navy Yard, CG's 44,183 square-foot workplace occupies the entire eighth and ninth floors of this newly built 11-story building. With views of the Riverfront, Washington Monument, and the Capitol, the building features a green roof deck terrace, fitness center, and parking. It is conveniently located to I-659 and only a five-minute walk to Nationals Baseball Stadium and Navy Yard Metro Station.

" Washington D.C. is a powerhouse corporate destination," said Jacob Bates, Chief Executive Officer for CommonGrounds Workplace. "Companies are solving workforce demands for flexibility and mobility with coworking and shared workplaces. Our enterprise-grade hackable architecture allows us to design and build out spaces nearly on-demand. This enables companies to respond to their business dynamics, customers, and team's growth needs in real-time, setting us apart from alternative space solutions."

Both office renovations, overseen by their in-house design division, are nearing completion and they are ready for member occupancy.

Offering well over 100 square-feet per person with everyday amenities, CG has taken extreme safety measures and precautions, including additional cleaning services, to ensure they provide the safest environment for their members.

BBGM is the architect of record. Sound abating demountable wall systems by Milan, Italy-based Tecno and customizable contract grade furniture by San Francisco-based Pair are utilized in the workplace.

About CommonGrounds WorkplaceCommonGrounds Workplace is a national Workplace-as-a-Service (Waas) company with the expertise to source, design, build and operate flexible workplaces - including enterprise solutions, coworking, and property services - for companies of all sizes and asset owners. The company's enterprise-grade, human-centric workplaces create highly productive and brandable environments designed to satisfy the quality and technology needs of the Fortune 500 companies.

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif. since 2015, the privately held company completed its Series A funding, totaling $140 million. For more information, please visit: cgworkplace.com.

