Common, Harry Connick Jr., Adam Rippon Among The Latest To Join #Act4Impact Livestream Benefit To Raise Funds For American Lung Association's COVID-19 Action Initiative

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the American Lung Association announced Common, Harry Connick Jr. and Adam Rippon will be participating in #Act4Impact, a livestream fundraising benefit hosted by Queen Latifah on Facebook Live, September 26 at 7 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. CT.

While more than 6.5 million people across the country have been diagnosed with COVID-19 - the pandemic has exposed a deep gap in resources, support and healthcare access within Black and Latino communities hit hardest by the virus. As the oldest voluntary health organization in the country, the Lung Association is positioned to make a substantial and rapid impact through their COVID-19 Action Initiative — a $25M commitment announced in April — to expand education, advocacy and research efforts to end COVID-19 and protect against future respiratory virus pandemics.

As part of the initiative, the Association is hosting #Act4Impact, its first-ever livestream benefit highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on lung health in the most affected communities. Donations will support the American Lung Association's efforts to:

Provide free education and cloth masks to those in need

Protect public health by advocating for COVID and flu vaccines in underserved communities of color

Prevent future outbreaks by investing in respiratory virus research

Bringing together entertainment and health, #Act4Impact will showcase a broad array of talent across music, comedy and more, as well as shine a light on personal stories to raise more awareness of the cause.

Common, Harry Connick Jr. and Adam Rippon are the most recent additions to the event, joining other well-known celebrities such as:

Ruth B, Laura Dern, Jimmy Fallon, Fitz and the Tantrums, Vivica A. Fox, Joshua Jay, Katherine McPhee, MILCK, Bob Odenkirk, Keke Palmer, Questlove, Luka Sabbat, Scarypoolparty, The Second City, Rob Thomas, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

The #Act4Impact livestream event is nationally presented by CVS Health and benefits the American Lung Association's COVID-19 Action Initiative. Learn more and sign up to get exciting updates at Lung.org/Act4Impact.

About the American Lung Association The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

About COVID-19 Action Initiative Guided by its three main pillars of research, education and advocacy, the American Lung Association established the COVID-19 Action Initiative committing $25M to end COVID-19 and defend against future respiratory viruses. Since the inception of the initiative, the organization has built a foundation by expanding COVID-19 research, funding awards and grants for preventative research, vaccines, and antivirals, as well as providing pilot grants to evaluate the effects of COVID-19 on patients with chronic lung disease.

