Common Ground Capital Launches New Fund

DALLAS, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Common Ground Capital today announced the launch of its first fund whose investment thesis is to acquire undervalued single-family rental homes in the Dallas Fort-Worth Area. The initial round was led by a seven-figure investment from the Loh Family. "We have worked on multiple deals with Ty Lee and Scott Arnoldy. Their integrity and approach to business is aligned with how the Loh family operates," says Matthew Loh, representative for the Loh family.

"We are excited about the Common Ground Capital Fund Opportunity. Mr. Lee's numerous years of experience in architecture and development are definitely an advantage in providing speed to market and a well-designed product with minimized costs," says Scott Arnoldy, Founder of Triten Real Estate Partners. Mr. Arnoldy serves on the advisory board of the fund.

"The Common Ground Team includes local experts in the construction and property management industry and we're excited to support the new venture with fund administration and operations," says Christian Mack, Chairman of Trellis advisors.

"There are a lot of players in the space but they aren't focused on design or service. We intend to provide our investors with attractive returns without development risk. Volume and quantity is not our priority. We're interested in quality to ensure our assets maintain and increase in value," says Ty Lee, Managing Director of Common Ground Capital.

About Common Ground Capital: Common Ground Capital is focused on the acquisition of single-family residential assets in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex with future plans of expanding to other consistent growth markets in the US. The investment thesis is grounded in data related to growth statistics and demographics. Common Ground targets submarkets with specific criteria based on current and projected market demand.

