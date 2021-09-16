Commitment To Industry Standards Continues As Calix Cloud Is Now Fully Compatible With 80 Third-Party Gateways, Accelerating Innovation For All Broadband Businesses

Calix, Inc. (CALX) - Get Calix, Inc. Report today announced it has surpassed the milestone of full compatibility for 80 non-Calix gateways and CPE devices with Calix Support Cloud. Achieving this milestone is possible because of Calix's commitment to industry standards, such as the Broadband Forum (BBF) TR-069 specification. Similarly, all Calix GigaSpire® BLAST systems can be managed by TR-069 compliant Automatic Configuration Servers (ACS) to automate remote provisioning and link a subscriber's device to a broadband service provider's (BSP) network and support teams. The industry leading GigaSpire BLAST systems enable BSPs to harness subscriber data to provide a seamless customer support experience, deliver Wi-Fi performance that excites subscribers (in part by virtually eliminating the need for mesh extenders), and offer revenue-generating cloud-based services subscribers love (such as parental controls and network security). Because Calix is committed to supporting BSPs at any point of their transformation journey, BSPs can still use legacy solutions while dramatically reducing unnecessary truck rolls and trouble-call escalations with Calix Support Cloud. They also maintain the flexibility to adopt standards-based gateways in the future.

Calix is further extending its commitment to industry standards by adding technical specifications such as Broadband Forum's TR-369 and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Data Elements™ to its software stack. These specifications are particularly important components of a standardized broadband ecosystem because they enable BSPs of all sizes to tap out-of-the-box device management, monitoring, upgrade, and control capabilities. Such features further enhance the connected home experience—including premium managed Wi-Fi services delivered by GigaSpire BLAST systems and the Revenue EDGE solution. Leveraging TR-369 and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Data Elements™, Calix will deliver high-speed telemetry and further expand its Experience Innovation Platform for GigaSpire® BLAST systems with value-added, managed services and new cloud-based applications.

These specifications will enable BSPs to deliver a more complete solution for subscribers while providing deeper subscriber insights for BSPs. BSPs will be able to leverage rich, streaming, analytics that provide real-time insight into the subscriber experience. These new standards will also extend compatibility to the Internet of Things (IoT) devices that are proliferating in subscribers' homes and businesses. Armed with technology that embraces these new standards, BSPs will be able to truly take control of the subscriber experience and ensure delivery of an exceptional experience.

Calix has long supported open industry standards while providing BSPs the flexibility to innovate at their own pace. Calix supports industry standards in many ways including:

Creating and co-authoring. Calix actively participates in the creation and benchmarking of multiple broadband industry standards—collaborating with both silicon vendors and software developers.

Calix actively participates in the creation and benchmarking of multiple broadband industry standards—collaborating with both silicon vendors and software developers. Testing and integrating. Calix works closely with its customers to streamline and optimize the integration of non-Calix gateways and CPEs with in-house testing and certification.

Calix works closely with its customers to streamline and optimize the integration of non-Calix gateways and CPEs with in-house testing and certification. Expanding and supporting. Calix continues to evolve its dynamic stack environment with the incorporation of TR-069, TR-369, Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Data Elements™ and additional industry standards.

"Members like Calix are propelling the broadband industry by adopting industry standards that foster widespread innovation and drive global scale," said John Blackford, Chairman, Broadband Forum. "The future of broadband depends on a collective, collaborative approach that goes beyond delivering high-quality point solutions. By combining the flexibility and speed of open source with the efficiencies of interoperability and open standards, the market possibilities become endless—opening up a world of collaborative opportunity for BSPs and their subscribers."

"At Calix, we don't believe in gated, limited ecosystems, nor do we believe that something must be proprietary to be innovative," said Shane Eleniak, senior vice president, Revenue EDGE products for Calix. "This is why we proudly support industry standards like TR-369, Wi-Fi Alliance's Wi-Fi Data Elements™, and Wi-Fi EasyMesh for our GigaSpire® BLAST systems, as well as the NETCONF protocol and YANG data models for our Network Innovation Platform (AXOS®). In addition, as a key contributor to—and an early adopter of—the Wi-Fi Alliance Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Data Elements™ model, Calix Support Cloud incorporates hundreds of different performance indicators to help diagnose and troubleshoot network performance. With our active support for industry standards, Calix continues to foster industry collaboration and encourage innovation so BSPs can simplify their business, excite subscribers, and grow value."

To learn more, read about how Calix is simplifying support for multiple vendor gateways.

*Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Data Elements™ is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (CALX) - Get Calix, Inc. Report - Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005219/en/