Commercial Water Heaters Market By Type, Liter, Rated Capacity And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Water Heaters Market by Type (Electric, Gas, Oil, Heat Pump, Solar, Hybrid & Others), Liter (Below 500, 500-1,000, 1,000-3,000, 3,000-4,000 & More), Rated Capacity (Up to 10kW, 10-50kW, 50-150kW & More) and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial water heaters market size is projected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2026 from an estimated value of USD 5.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.1%.Factors driving the growth of the commercial water heaters market include increasing investments for the development and expansion of commercial sector operations across different regions. In addition, supportive regulations and grants for using renewable sources of energy in different applications are also expected to play a key role in the growth of this market during the forecast period. The electric segment is expected to hold the largest share of the commercial water heaters market, by technology, during the forecast period. The electric segment is estimated to be the largest- segment of the commercial water heaters market, by type, from 2020 to 2026. Electric water heaters offer exceptionally high operational efficiency ranging from 95% to 98%. They are mainly used in Asia Pacific owing to the fact that countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan are focusing on limiting their carbon footprint resulting from the use of fossil fuels. Asia Pacific: The fastest growing market for commercial water heaters. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest as well as the fastest growing commercial water heaters, by region, during the forecast period. Countries such as China, South Korea and Australia are the fastest-growing markets in the Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the commercial water heaters market during the forecast period as owing to the increase in the use of renewable energy and energy efficient products. Several leading players in the commercial water heaters market such as A.O. Smith Corporation, Rinnai Corporation, RHEEM Manufacturing, and Ariston Thermo have their manufacturing facilities in countries such as China, India, and Malaysia. The region is home to a number of emerging economies such as China, India, Singapore, and Malaysia. These economies are witnessing increased investments in their commercial sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Commercial Water Heaters Market4.2 Commercial Water Heaters Market, by Region4.3 Commercial Water Heaters Market, by Type4.4 Commercial Water Heaters Market, by Liter4.5 Commercial Water Heaters Market, by Rated Capacity 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Flourishing Global Commercial Sector5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Water Heaters5.2.1.3 Ongoing Initiatives by Governments to Promote Use of Renewable Energy-Based Water Heaters5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Capital Expenditure (CapEx) for Development of Commercial Water Heaters5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Integration of Commercial Water Heaters With New-Age Technologies5.2.3.2 Growth of Global Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Operational Losses in Commercial Water Heaters5.2.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Commercial Water Heating Industry 6 Commercial Water Heaters Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Electric6.2.1 High Operational Efficiency and Low Installation Costs to Drive Global Demand for Electric Commercial Water Heaters6.3 Oil6.3.1 Low Costs and Easy Availability of Fuel Oils to Lead to Increased Adoption of Oil-Fired Commercial Water Heaters6.4 Gas6.4.1 Easy Availability of Natural Gas and Propane Fueling Adoption of Gas-Fired Commercial Water Heaters6.5 Solar6.5.1 Supportive Grants and Incentives to Drive Adoption of Solar Commercial Water Heaters Worldwide6.6 Hybrid6.6.1 Hybrid Commercial Water Heaters Offer Fuel Flexibility and High Operational Efficiency6.7 Heat Pump6.7.1 Heat Pump Commercial Water Heaters Offer Energy Efficiency and Use Renewable Energy for Their Operations6.8 Others 7 Commercial Water Heaters Market, by Liter7.1 Introduction7.2 Below 500 Liters7.2.1 Ease of Installation of 500 Liters Commercial Water Heaters Fueling Their Global Demand7.3 500-1,000 Liters7.3.1 Use of 500-1,000 Liters Water Heaters in Applications With Continuous Hot Water Supply Requirements7.4 1,000-3,000 Liters7.4.1 Increase in Adoption of Centralized Water Heating Layout in Commercial Establishments7.5 3,000-4,000 Liters7.5.1 Surge in Demand 3,000-4,000 Liters Water Heaters in Large Commercial Establishments7.6 Above 4,000 Liters7.6.1 Rise in Adoption of Above 4,000 Liters Water Heaters by Large Commercial and Industrial Users 8 Commercial Water Heaters Market, by Rated Capacity8.1 Introduction8.2 Up to 10Kw8.2.1 Increased Use of Up to 10Kw Commercial Water Heaters in Applications With Low-Volume Hot Water Requirements8.3 1050Kw8.3.1 Surged Demand for Instantaneous Hot Water and Ease of Operations to Contribute to Adoption of 10-50Kw Water Heaters8.4 50150Kw8.4.1 Large-Scale Centralized Water Heating Applications Use 50-150Kw Commercial Water Heaters8.5 150300Kw8.5.1 Increased Adoption of 150-300Kw Commercial Water Heaters in Large Commercial Facilities8.6 Above 300Kw8.6.1 Surged Demand for Above 300Kw Commercial Water Heaters in Large-Scale Commercial Complexes/Structures 9 Commercial Water Heater Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.3 Asia-Pacific9.4 Europe9.5 South America9.6 Africa 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)10.2.1 Star10.2.2 Emerging Leaders10.2.3 Pervasive10.2.4 Prticipant10.3 Market Share, 201910.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Players10.5 Competitive Scenario10.5.1 New Product Launches, January 2017- July 202010.5.2 Investments and Expansions, January 2017- July 202010.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions, January 2017- July 202010.5.4 Partnerships and Collaborations, January 2017- July 2020 11 Company Profiles11.1 Midea Group11.2 A.O. Smith Corporation11.3 Daikin11.4 Rinnai Corporation11.5 Danfoss11.6 Mitsubishi Electric11.7 Nibe Energy Systems11.8 Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning11.9 Bosch Industries11.10 Viessmann11.11 Vaillant11.12 Rheem Manufacturing Company11.13 American Water Heaters11.14 Bradford White11.15 Ariston Thermo Group11.16 Solahart11.17 Jinyi Solar Water Heater11.18 Bock Water Heaters11.19 Stiebel Eltron11.20 Giant11.21 PVI Industries 12 Appendix12.1 Insights of Industry Experts12.2 Discussion Guide12.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal12.4 Available Customizations12.5 Related Reports12.6 Author Details

