Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market Value To Increase Over 4 Million Units During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial vehicle steering system market is set to grow by 4.13 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., JTEKT Corp., Knorr-Bremse AG, Mando Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexteer Automotive Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Showa Corp., thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The growing preference for CVs for freight transportation will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market is segmented as below:

Application

LCVs



M And HCVs

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the commercial vehicle steering system market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., JTEKT Corp., Knorr-Bremse AG, Mando Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexteer Automotive Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Showa Corp., thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

The report also covers the following areas:

Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market size

Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market trends

Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market industry analysis

Electrification of automotive components for precise and accurate steering control is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, increasing cost pressure faced by OEMs may threaten the growth of the market.

Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial vehicle steering system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial vehicle steering system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial vehicle steering system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial vehicle steering system market vendors

