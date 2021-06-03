Commercial Telematics Market To Grow By USD 12 Billion During 2021-2025, AB Volvo And Bridgestone Corp. Emerge As Key Contributors To Growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the commercial telematics market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the commercial telematics market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.00 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Volvo, Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, General Motors Co., Geotab Inc., Omnitracs LLC, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Visteon Corp., and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants. The increasing adoption of driver assistance systems will offer immense growth opportunities.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this commercial telematics market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Commercial Telematics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Commercial Telematics Market is segmented as below:

Product

Solutions



Services

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Platform

Embedded Systems



Tethered Systems



Smartphone Integration Systems

Commercial Telematics Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The commercial telematics market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Telematics Market Size

Commercial Telematics Market Trends

Commercial Telematics Market Analysis

This study identifies globalization of the telematics supply chain as one of the prime reasons driving the Commercial Telematics Market growth during the next few years.

Commercial Telematics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial telematics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial telematics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial telematics market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial telematics market vendors

