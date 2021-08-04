Commercial Telematics Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, And Forecast | Technavio
The commercial telematics market size is expected to increase by USD 12.00 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The report on the commercial telematics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of driver assistance systems.
The Commercial Telematics Market is segmented by product (Solutions and Services), geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and market landscape (embedded systems, tethered systems, and smartphone integration systems). The globalization of the telematics supply chain will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The commercial telematics market covers the following areas:
Commercial Telematics Market SizingCommercial Telematics Market ForecastCommercial Telematics Market AnalysisCompanies Mentioned
- AB Volvo
- Bridgestone Corp.
- Continental AG
- General Motors Co.
- Geotab Inc.
- Omnitracs LLC
- Trimble Inc.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Visteon Corp.
- Volkswagen AG
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Embedded systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Tethered systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smartphone integration systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
- Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Volvo
- Bridgestone Corp.
- Continental AG
- General Motors Co.
- Geotab Inc.
- Omnitracs LLC
- Trimble Inc.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Visteon Corp.
- Volkswagen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
