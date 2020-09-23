Commercial Sanitizer Manufacturer Gears Up To Expand Its National And Regional Distribution Network

WAKE FOREST, N.C., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Lithoplate, Inc., (SLP), a national manufacturer and marketer with facilities in the North Carolina Research Triangle, has expanded its capacity for producing and shipping its commercially packaged, "Spray and Walk Away" sanitizer product for large scale distribution across the U.S.

The SLP sanitizer product, which is available in bulk 55-gallon drums and 5-gallon pails, plus case-packaged, single gallon-jugs and 8-ounce spray bottles, is targeted to commercial and industrial applications including janitorial, custodial, manufacturing production areas, warehouses, restaurants, hospitality, food service and large office use.

The product is a World Health Organization (W.H.O.) - approved, Ethanol (Ethyl) alcohol formula antiseptic that kills COVID-19 germs in 30 seconds. The low viscosity liquid is safe for hands, dries almost instantly and treats all surfaces, and is effectively applied with any tank or hose administered sprayer, thus, eliminating the need for wiping. The 8-oz- trigger spray bottle features a fine atomizing spray-head that has been popular among businesses and organizations that equip employees with their own safe, effective disinfecting method for individual use in their offices.

SLP, with comprehensive bottling, packaging and shipping capabilities to accommodate transport of all its products for interstate and regional availability, is looking to add distributors and wholesalers to its regional networks. Those companies that need a dependable source of supply of leading edge bulk sanitizer (branded or private label) are encouraged to contact Steve Mattingly, Senior Vice President at SLP.

"With the projected long term need for effective sanitizer, coinciding with the recent shift in, and acceleration of, the return to work process among many America companies, the need for employer/business site-based supplies of sanitizer will likely continue unabated. We invite wholesalers and distributors that serve any of the vertical markets within the commercial and industrial space to inquire," Mattingly said.

Southern Lithoplate is a privately owned and entrepreneurially operated US company that has been in business for over 80 years.

SLP's toll free phone number is 1-800-638-7990. Email address is info@slp.com. The company's sanitizer retail web site address is: southernlithoplate.net/distributor.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-sanitizer-manufacturer-gears-up-to-expand-its-national-and-regional-distribution-network-301136094.html

SOURCE SLP