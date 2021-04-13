Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market To Reach USD 15.13 Billion-2021-2025|17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The commercial refrigeration equipment market is expected to grow by USD 15.13 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the commercial refrigeration equipment market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The commercial refrigeration equipment market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior.

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds.

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates.

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates.

Major Three Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Participants: AB ElectroluxAB Electrolux operates business through various segments such as Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ecostore, a range of class A compatible refrigerated cabinets.

Ali Group SrlAli Group Srl operates through various segments such as Cooking, Bakery, Meal Delivery, Preparation, and Storage Solutions, Refrigeration, Washing and Waste Management, Ice Cream and Beverage Dispense, Ice Makers, Coffee Machines, and Contract, Distribution & Service. The company offers commercial refrigeration equipment through its product segments such as hiber, Polaris, and Tecnomac among others.

Daikin Industries Ltd.Daikin Industries Ltd. operates business through various segments such as Air conditioning, Chemicals, and Oil hydraulics. The company offers a line of products such as stationery refrigeration, transport refrigeration, and industrial refrigeration among others.

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The commercial refrigeration equipment market is segmented as below:

Product

Walk-in Coolers



Display Cases



Refrigerator for Drinks



Ice-making Machines



Others

End-user

Retail



Restaurants



Hotels



Catering Units

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

The commercial refrigeration equipment market is driven by the need to increase the storage life of food products. In addition, the growing demand for energy-efficient models of commercial refrigeration equipment is expected to trigger the commercial refrigeration equipment market toward witnessing a decelerating CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

