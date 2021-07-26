Commercial Observer To Launch Proptech Newsletter And Expanded Technology Coverage

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Observer, the premier media and information services company that informs and connects leaders in commercial real estate for news and information on commercial real estate is expanding its proptech and technology coverage with a weekly newsletter and additional content on this vital issue for real estate. Phil Russo, Co-Founder of Metaprop and an ongoing investor with the organization will lead editorial coverage of the proptech industry for the Observer Media team.

The past year has sparked a new wave of game-changing technologies. The reality of what is possible for commercial real estate has been forever altered as cutting-edge solutions are continuously being introduced. The winners and the losers are being separated by those who are adapting and leveraging these advancements, and those who are not.

The Pandemic Drove Technology and Innovation

Covid was an accelerant for innovation, resulting in a decade's worth of technological advancements condensed to a year. The industry had to embrace new technologies, solutions and platforms if it intended to thrive in the post-Covid world.

The savviest investors are not just following the money - they are setting investment trends. Companies like VTS, Sonder, Procore, Latch and so many others have already begun changing the way property is viewed, rented, built and used. Venture capital firms everywhere have tried to identify the next handful of startups that will reach this status and start-up competitions, incubators and demo days are now attended not just by real estate leaders but by some of the world's largest investment firms. In addition to editorial coverage, the Commercial Observer will host an annual innovation event series featuring marque industry events such as Ignite, a leading event featuring the latest in technology, proptech investment and real estate trends and the annual Innovators event, hosted annual in junction with a national Innovator Awards program which began in 2019, among other ongoing national programs and thought leadership conferences.

