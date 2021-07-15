Commercial Observer Announces 2021 CRE Power Rankings Honoring Changemakers At Industry Inflection Point

Larry Silverstein to Open 14th Annual Power Gala to Reflect on 20th Anniversary of 9/11 & What Recovery & Resilience Mean Today

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Observer, the premier media and information services company that informs and connects leaders in the commercial real estate industry, has announced its 2021 14th Annual Power 100, 9th Annual Power Finance, and 3rd Annual Power DC lists.

2021 POWER GALA TO ADDRESS URBAN RESILIENCE & RECOVERY Larry SIlverstein, Chairman of SIlverstein Properties,will serve as a keynote speaker at the 14th Annual Power Gala's special, in-person Honoree Reception on September 29th. This being the 20th anniversary of September 11th, the Honoree Reception will be hosted in Downtown New York City and Silverstein will deliver opening remarks to reflect on the importance of resiliency, recovery and moving forward together.

"We look forward to convening the industry's top thought leaders after a year of unprecedented changes," said Observer Media CEO, Michael Rose. "Advancing the commercial real estate industry by informing and connecting top business- and thought-leaders is paramount to our mission. Mr. Silverstein opening the gala and providing a call to action for everyone to once again unite and rebuild stronger is the symbol of gravitas and ambition that this moment deserves."

The September 29th Honoree Reception will be followed by a national, industry-wide virtual program on September 30th. The program will highlight the industry's top priorities and will build on a wave of innovation that is catapulting CRE forward.

A NEW BENCHMARK FOR EXCELLENCE IN LEADERSHIP EMERGES FROM A PIVOTAL YEARThe Commercial Observer Power lists are among the most coveted and sought after recognitions in the commercial real estate industry. The annual lists honor the commercial real estate owners/developers, investors, brokers, corporate heads of real estate, advisory firms, lenders, REITs. Lawyers, public officials and other key influencers behind the largest deals, developments, and transactions across the U.S., as well as the public officials establishing the policies and procedures that are driving the future of urban planning and smart cities. The 2021 Power lists also welcomed new honorees from emerging sectors transforming the commercial real estate landscape such as proptech, cannabis retail and SPACs.

The past 15 months have given rise to a new standard in leadership and excellence, driven by those who possessed an unwavering commitment to better the industry and the communities it serves. The 2021 Power lists recognize the visionaries who sparked innovation, fueled economic activity by supporting high-growth industries, elevated the importance of diversity and inclusion in the industry, and were especially skilled at creating new dealmaking opportunities.

"While the past year has brought its challenges, it has also allowed strategic thinkers to identify the right opportunities to improve and advance commercial real estate," said Commercial Observer Editor-in-Chief, Max Gross. "In organizing this year's lists, we took a close look at the executives and policymakers who set the new standard in leadership. We wanted to recognize those who led with clarity and the future in mind.".

TOP 2021 POWER HONOREES

Power 100Power 100 recognizes the national owners/developers, investors, corporate tenants, brokers, financiers, lawyers, architects, contractors, alternative lenders, policymakers, and other key influencers driving the future of commercial real estate. This year's top honorees include:

Jonathan Gray , COO and President, and Ken Caplan and Kathleen McCarthy , Co-Heads of Real Estate at Blackstone

, COO and President, and and , Co-Heads of Real Estate at Blackstone Scott Rechler , Chairman & CEO, RXR Realty

, Chairman & CEO, RXR Realty Steven Roth , Chairman & CEO, Vornado Realty Trust

, Chairman & CEO, Vornado Realty Trust Marc Holliday , CEO, and Andrew Mathias , President, SL Green Realty Corp.

, CEO, and , President, SL Green Realty Corp. Rob Speyer , President & CEO, Tishman Speyer

, President & CEO, Brian Kingston , Managing Partner & CEO; Lowell Baron , Managing Partner & CIO; Bill Powell , Managing Partner & COO; and Ben Brown , Managing Partner & U.S. Head of Real Estate, Brookfield Property Partners

, Managing Partner & CEO; , Managing Partner & CIO; , Managing Partner & COO; and , Managing Partner & U.S. Head of Real Estate, Brookfield Property Partners Douglas Durst , Chairman and Jonathan "Jody" Durst, President, The Durst Organization

, Chairman and Jonathan "Jody" Durst, President, The Durst Organization Larry Silverstein , Chairman and Marty Burger , CEO, Silverstein Properties

, Chairman and , CEO, Silverstein Properties Tommy Craig , Senior Managing Director, Hines

, Senior Managing Director, Hines Stephen Ross , Chairman & Founder; Jeff Blau , CEO; and Bruce Beal , President, Related Companies

The 2021 Power 100 list also included a record number of newcomers on the list, including:

Melissa Roman Burch , Executive General Manager, Lendlease

, Executive General Manager, Lendlease Michael Hackman , CEO, Hackman Capital Partners

, CEO, Hackman Capital Partners David Solomon , Chairman & CEO; Stephanie Cohen , Global Co-Head of Consumer & Wealth Management; and Sherry Wang and Daniel Alger , Co-Heads of the Urban Investment Group, Goldman Sachs

, Chairman & CEO; , Global Co-Head of Consumer & Wealth Management; and and , Co-Heads of the Urban Investment Group, Goldman Sachs Jorge Perez , Chairman & CEO and Jon Paul Perez , President, Related Group

, Chairman & CEO and , President, Related Group Jenny Wong , Managing Director, of Innovation, Tishman Speyer

, Managing Director, of Innovation, Cedric Bobo , Co-Founder, Project Destined

The complete Power 100 listing can be found here.

Power FinanceThe Power Finance list recognizes leading banks, lenders, advisory firms, investors, mortgage REITs, life companies, government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), and other key decision-makers influencing the capital stack. This year's top honorees include:

Debby Jenkins , Executive Vice President & Head of Multifamily and Rich Martinez , Senior Vice President, Multifamily Production & Sales, Freddie Mac

, Executive Vice President & Head of Multifamily and , Senior Vice President, Multifamily Production & Sales, Freddie Mac Michele Evans , Executive Vice President & Head of Multifamily, Fannie Mae

, Executive Vice President & Head of Multifamily, Fannie Mae Brian Baker , Global Head of Commercial Mortgages, JPMorgan Securities; Al Brooks , Head of JPMorgan Chase Commercial Real Estate; and Chad Tredway , Head of Real Estate Banking, JPMorgan Chase

, Global Head of Commercial Mortgages, JPMorgan Securities; , Head of JPMorgan Chase Commercial Real Estate; and , Head of Real Estate Banking, JPMorgan Chase Katie Keenan , President, Blackstone Mortgage Trust; Michael Nash , Co-Founder & Chairman, Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies; Stephen Plavin , CEO, Blackstone Mortgage Trust; Jonathan Pollack , Global Head, Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies; and Senior Managing Director, Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies, Blackstone

, President, Blackstone Mortgage Trust; , Co-Founder & Chairman, Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies; , CEO, Blackstone Mortgage Trust; , Global Head, Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies; and Senior Managing Director, Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies, Blackstone David Bouton and Joseph Dyckman , Co-Heads of U.S. CMBS, Citigroup

and , Co-Heads of U.S. CMBS, Citigroup Margaret Anadu , Global Head of Sustainability & Impact, and Ted Borter and Miriam Wheeler , Co-Heads of the Americas Real Estate Financing Group, Goldman Sachs

The complete Power Finance listing can be found here .

Power D.C.The Power D.C. list recognizes the Capital's top real estate executives and policymakers transforming both the D.C.- Maryland- Virginia (DMV) region and national trends and policies. Among those honored include:

Holly Sullivan , Director of Worldwide Economic Development, Amazon

, Director of Worldwide Economic Development, Amazon Gina Baker Chambers , Principal & Portfolio Manager, Artemis

, Principal & Portfolio Manager, Artemis Art Santry , Vice Chair and Kurt Richter , Vice Chair, Cushman & Wakefield

, Vice Chair and , Vice Chair, Cushman & Wakefield Katy Kale , Acting Administrator, and Robin Carnahan , Administrator-Designate, General Services Administration

, Acting Administrator, and , Administrator-Designate, General Services Administration Marcia Fudge , U.S. Secretary of Housing & Urban Development

, U.S. Secretary of Housing & Urban Development Muriel Bowser , Mayor of District of Columbia , D.C.

, Mayor of , D.C. Kyle Schoppman , President, Mid-Atlantic Division, CBRE

, President, Mid-Atlantic Division, CBRE Sadvhi Subramanian, Senior Vice President, Capital One

Robert Stewart , Chairman and Matt Kelly , CEO, JBG Smith

, Chairman and , CEO, JBG Smith Hillary Allard Goldfarb , Senior Vice President & Regional Development Officer, Rockefeller Group

, Senior Vice President & Regional Development Officer, Rockefeller Group Peter Otteni and Jake Stroman , Co-Heads of the Washington Office, Boston Properties

The complete Power D.C. listing can be found here.

