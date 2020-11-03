Commercial Greenhouse Market By Product Type, Type, Equipment And Region - Global Forecast To 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global commercial greenhouse market size is estimated to be valued at USD 29.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 50.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 11.3% in terms of value. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising demand for food due to the growing population, and climate change, which affects the yield of crops. Also, growing knowledge about commercial greenhouse technology for higher yield will provide various growth opportunities for commercial greenhouse market in coming years.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03641160/?utm_source=PRN However, the growth of the commercial greenhouse market is inhibited by factors, such as requirement of precision technology for controlled growth environment and high initial cost of setup and maintaining optimum climate control to grow crops all-year-round By product type, the vegetables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Greenhouses are a great tool for growing vegetables.It helps in growing vegetables all year around without being concerned about the changing weather, temperature, or other conditions.Producing vegetables in greenhouses protects the crops from harsh conditions such as cold, wind, pests, drought, blistering heat, and critters trying to eat them.Growing vegetables in greenhouses also allows in creating the most suitable condition for the crops owing to the controlling factors available in greenhouses, such as moisture, light, temperature, fertilization, humidity, and irrigation.This controlled environment with adjustable temperature settings and regulation of humidity and moisture helps in providing the plant a constant supply of moisture both from the environment and the roots which reduce water stress.When there is no water stress, plants only focus on flowering or fruiting, which helps in healthy growth of crops.Growing crops in a greenhouse also enables growers to choose the soils that are beneficial for healthy crop growth. Diseases and pests are also reduced by having the right soil for growing crops.• By type, the plastic greenhouses segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth rate.Plastic greenhouses segment is expected to grow at a higher rate than compared to that of the glass greenhouses.Plastic used in commercial greenhouses is made in a manner that makes it more durable than regular plastic.This specially made plastic can resist tearing and can withstand extreme weather conditions.• By equipment, the heating systems is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Heating systems are considered as one of the vital requirements for the effective production of plants in commercial greenhouses.Systems which provide a constant temperature control and do not discharge any harmful material is contribute towards the growth of the plants.A heating system is a process for maintaining the temperature at a desired level.These systems can be centrally controlled or distributed.Often, greenhouses use radiant hot water heating systems for internal heating during cold weather conditions. These heating systems use mixing valves to control the temperature of heating pipes as they can effectively regulate the temperature of heating pipes by flow control. The North America region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast periodThe North America region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the period projected.North American growers formerly used traditional techniques to create a controlled environment within greenhouses.These techniques included insulated greenhouses, use of hot water piping systems to increase the temperature in greenhouses, and conventional lighting technologies such as high-pressure sodium (HPS) lamps and metal-halide (MH) lamps.In the last decade, commercial greenhouse growers in North America gradually began switching to automation technologies to enable plant growth throughout the year.Commercial greenhouse technologies are becoming increasingly popular in urban areas to facilitate supply of fresh vegetables to grocery stores. Break-up of Primaries• By Value Chain: Manufacturers- 85% and Suppliers- 15%• By Designation: CXO's- 33.7%, Managers- 44.0%, and Executives- 22.3%• By Region: Asia Pacific - 10%, North America- 60%, Europe - 18%, South America - 8%, and Middle East & Africa - 4% Leading players profiled in this report include the following:• Richel Greenhouse (Eygalieres, FR)• Argus Control Systems(British Colombia, Canada)• Heliospectra AB ( Gothenburg, SE)• Rough Brothers Inc. (Vine Steet, Cincinnati, US)• Logiqs BV (Maasdijk, NL)• Lumigrow, Inc. ( Emeryville, CA)• Certhon (Poeldijk, Zuid Holland, NL)• Hort Americas ( Bedford, US)• Agra Tech, Inc. ( Pittsburg, US)• Nexus Corporation ( Northglenn, Colorado, US)• Top Greenhouses• Poly-Tex, Inc. (US)• Stuppy Greenhouse (US)• The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd ( Australia)• Omni Structures International ( Canada)• Europrogress (Mirandola, ITA)• DeCloet Greenhouse Mfg. Ltd. ( Canada)• Luiten Greenhouses (De Lier, ZH, NL)• Sotrafa ( Spain)• Ammerlaan Construction ( Netherlands)• Nobutec B.V. ( Netherlands) Research CoverageThis report segments the commercial greenhouse market on the basis of product type, type, equipment, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the commercial greenhouse market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Reasons to buy this report• To get a comprehensive overview of the commercial greenhouse market• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the key strategies adopted by them• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the commercial greenhouse market is flourishingRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03641160/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-greenhouse-market-by-product-type-type-equipment-and-region---global-forecast-to-2025-301165601.html

SOURCE Reportlinker