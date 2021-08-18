Commercial Aircraft Doors Market Report Identifies Aernnova Aerospace SA, Barnes Group Inc., And Bombardier Inc. As The Dominant Players | Technavio

This 120-page report and TOC analyzes the commercial aircraft doors market by type (passenger doors, cargo doors, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial aircraft doors market is expected to grow by USD 740.59 million, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.39% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio's latest market report. Based on our research, the Aerospace and Defense sector witnessed a Negative impact due to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also throws light on the pre- and post-impact of COVID-19 on businesses.

The commercial aircraft doors market share growth by the passenger doors segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing demand for new-generation aircraft from airline operators to enhance their operational efficiency while adhering to stringent emission norms has encouraged aircraft OEMs to ramp up their production capacities. Such developments will subsequently increase the demand for aircraft passenger doors during the forecast period. In terms of geography, Europe has been exhibiting a significant growth rate for commercial aircraft doors market vendors. The commercial aircraft doors market share growth in Europe will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA, North America, and South America.

Commercial Aircraft Doors Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Use of advanced materials in aircraft construction

Augmented safety protocols in aviation

Growth in outsourcing activities

The report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Commercial Aircraft Doors Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Aernnova Aerospace SA:The company offers manufacturing and designing of movable surfaces, doors and nacelles.

Barnes Group Inc.:The company offers the manufacturing of electric drive valve doors for aircraft.

Bombardier Inc.: The company offers various aircraft doors such as passenger doors and baggage doors.

Delastek Inc.: The company offers manufacturing and development of plastic and composite parts of aircraft doors to make them light in weight.

Reasons to Buy Commercial Aircraft Doors Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial aircraft doors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial aircraft doors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial aircraft doors market across Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aircraft doors market vendors

