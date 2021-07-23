Commercial Aircraft Battery Management System Market Growth In Aerospace & Defense Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aircraft battery management system market is expected to grow by USD 99.69 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
The inclination toward the development of MEA and hybrid aircraft is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the lack of proper BMS standards will hamper market growth.
Commercial Aircraft Battery Management System Market: Type LandscapeBased on the type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the nickel-cadmium battery segment. The segment is driven by the increased use of nickel-cadmium batteries in aircraft applications such as APUs, generators, and other electrical components. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Commercial Aircraft Battery Management System Market: Geographic LandscapeBy geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 36% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The presence of a robust aviation base in the US and Canada will be crucial in driving the growth of the commercial aircraft battery management system market in North America during the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
- Acme Aerospace Inc and Avionic Instruments LLC
- Axter Aerospace
- Creare LLC
- EaglePicher Technologies LLC
- Elithion Inc.
- Kanto Aircraft Instrument Co. Ltd.
- LION Smart GmbH
- MarathonNorco Aerospace Inc.
- MGM COMPRO
- Mid-Continent Instrument Co. Inc.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
