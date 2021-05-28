Commercial Air Traffic Management Markets 2021-2029: APAC Is Expected To Dominate The Global Market With The Expansion Of Existing Airport Infrastructures (Brownfield)

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Air Traffic Management - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The market revenue for the Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market accounted for USD 4.21 billion in the year 2020, where it came from 7.2 billion in 2019, and it is anticipated to reach a value of around USD 11.00 billion by the year 2029. The market growth dynamics account for a CAGR of around 10.08% during the forecast period.

Air traffic management (ATM) technology is complex and evolving at a rapid pace. Moreover, technological developments, an increase in the number of air passengers, a rise in the number of airports, and a need for safer and secure air transport in developing countries are further boosting the growth of the market.

Factors such as the high cost of technology, and airborne equipment standards, however, hinder the growth of the market to some extent. An increasing number of global aircraft movements and the launch of expansion programs for brownfield and new greenfield projects by many nations around the world have created promising opportunities for the commercial air traffic management market to grow.

APAC is expected to dominate the Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market in 2029 with a market value of around USD 2.86 billion owing to the increasing investment in this sector (Greenfield) coupled with a rise in daily air passenger numbers.

The rising global investments for the expansion of existing airport infrastructures (Brownfield) in countries including China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Others in the APAC region is another factor that is expected to fuel the growth of the Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market with a value of around USD 2.75 billion. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period with a CAGR of around 11.94%.

Current Market Overview of the Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market

History

Air Navigation Services (ANS)

U.S. System

Traffic Management Network

Traditional Approach

Digital Age Concepts

Operational Concepts & Functional Structure

ATM Objectives

NAS Airspace Structure

Performance Incompatibilities

Current Market Trends of the Global Commercial Air Traffic Management Market

Technological Background

Types of Air Traffic Control

Airspace

Remote Virtual Towers Services

Information Management and Decision-Making

Rapidly Developing Navigation Technologies

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

Performance-Based Navigation (PBN)

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B)

Space-Based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast

Comparison Between Traditional ATM and ATM Using Advanced Technology

International Programs

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)

SESAR

Next Generation Air Transport System (NextGen)

Leading Companies in the Global Air Traffic Management Market

BAE Systems

Honeywell

Indra Sistemas S.A.

L3 Harris Technologies

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Technologies

Saab AB

Thales Group

Segmentation covered in this report

The market is segmented based on Region, Services, Components, Airport Size, Type, and Offering:

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East

ROW

By Services

Air Traffic Services

Airspace Management

Air Traffic Flow Management

Aeronautical Information Management

By Components

Communication

Navigation

Surveillance

Automation

By Airport Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Type

Brownfield

Greenfield

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Country Analysis

United States of America

China

France

United Kingdom

Netherlands

Canada

Germany

Japan

Turkey

Mexico

