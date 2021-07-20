Commercetools Wins Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner Of The Year - Retail Award

MUNICH, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools today announced that it has received the 2020 Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year - Retail award. The next-generation commerce company was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping customers design unique and engaging digital commerce experiences - and roll them out fast.

The Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year - Retail award recognizes success in leveraging Google Cloud to create comprehensive and compelling solutions that make a significant impact on the industry across multiple regions.

With a significant surge in global demand for e-commerce services, 2020 was the year that many retailers who had been contemplating changes to their commerce platforms made the move. commercetools liberates brands from restrictive commerce platforms that hamper their ability to introduce new commerce features or make timely updates. Google Cloud provides the cloud-based infrastructure that handles scalability at speed.

"We're proud to be named Google Cloud's Industry Solution Partner of the Year - Retail," said Dirk Hoerig, CEO of commercetools. "This award recognizes our success in 2020 in helping retailers harness global e-commerce market tailwinds to not only respond to fast-changing market demands but also introduce new commerce possibilities that redefine the shopping experience - and the retail industry."

With commercetools, brands can innovate in e-commerce and recognize the ROI of their e-commerce initiatives significantly faster. Consumers around the world make purchases on the commercetools platform every day, and they do this from any location - from their TVs to their favorite brand websites to their car dashboards.

"Google Cloud was the only choice for us based on its native support for Kubernetes, market-leading technology and the partnership they have shown us at every step," said Kelly Goetsch, Chief Product Officer at commercetools. "With Google Cloud technology and our MACH (Microservices, APIs, Cloud-based, Headless) approach, we give retailers access to the latest and best commerce technologies."

commercetools announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace earlier this year.

About commercetoolscommercetools is the world's leading platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale.

commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since 2010, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion.

More information at commercetools.com .

Contacts:

Stephanie WittmannGlobal Communications Manager, commercetoolsE: stephanie.wittmann@commercetools.com Tel: +49 (0)173 615 56 01

Margaret ReaVP/Head of Americas Marketing, commercetools E: margaret.rea@commercetools.com M: 949-278-9149

Rebecca HarbinAllison+Partners for commercetoolsE: rebecca.harbin@allisonpr.com Tel: 404-832-0698

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercetools-wins-google-cloud-industry-solution-partner-of-the-year---retail-award-301337614.html

SOURCE commercetools