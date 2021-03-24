Commercetools Announces Availability On Google Cloud Marketplace

DURHAM, N.C., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, a global leader in next-generation commerce software, today announced it is expanding its availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace. By making commercetools available on Google Cloud Marketplace, brands and retailers will benefit from deeper product integration, unified billing and an expanded go-to-market relationship to better serve their needs globally.

Historically, commercetools has been cloud vendor agnostic, but it increasingly became clear to commercetools that Google Cloud best meets customers' needs and ambitions.

commercetools sees a deepened relationship with Google Cloud as empowering more of its customers to design unique and engaging digital commerce experiences everywhere with the Google Cloud Console and Marketplace.

The new partnership will simplify and integrate billing for joint customers. Brands and retailers will be able to purchase commercetools via the Google Cloud Marketplace. commercetools and Google Cloud will partner on go-to-market efforts, including making it easier for customers to run and scale commercetools on Google Cloud.

Dirk Hoerig, CEO and co-founder, commercetools said: "We have built our own business on Google Cloud so have a powerful insight into the value of its platform and infrastructure for creating successful digital businesses. Like us, our customers need the very best cloud resources to customize their commerce applications and infrastructure. By deepening our collaboration with Google Cloud and becoming a commerce solution on Google Cloud Marketplace, we have made it even easier for our customers to select GCP as their cloud platform to drive their own business growth with commercetools."

"We are excited that commercetools will make its eCommerce solution available on Google Cloud," said Carrie Tharp, VP Retail and Consumer at Google Cloud. "The Google Cloud Marketplace makes it very easy for retailers and brands to deploy commercetools at global scale, helping them deliver exceptional digital experiences for consumers."

About commercetoolscommercetools is the world's leading platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale.

commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since its founding in 2006, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion.

More information at commercetools.com .

