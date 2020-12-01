Commerce And Content Powerhouse Knocking Partners With RightThisMinute To Bring Online Shopping To A National Audience

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RTM hosts will share their shopping experiences and interviews with leading entrepreneurs and small businesses from across the country, highlighting the latest products to help viewers find real deals and real exclusives. RTM's audience will discover a wide range of curated products with one click to RTMdeals.com.

"We provide our broadcasting partners with thoughtfully chosen content to integrate into their shows..."

"RightThisMinute was a natural fit for us," said COO and co-founder of Knocking, Brian Meehan. "We are excited to power the show with new, emerging, and well-known brands selected for RTM's loyal viewers. We provide our broadcasting partners with thoughtfully chosen content to integrate into their shows that drives ratings and powers a meaningful off-air recurring revenue stream."

RightThisMinute Executive Producer Phil Alvidrez said, "Bringing ecommerce into our show was an easy decision once we met with the Knocking team. They have unique experience and expertise to create a powerful everyday shopping platform for our audience that we would not find anywhere else."

RightThisMinute, America's #1 viral video show, delivers two fresh half hours Monday-Friday, and is cleared in 97% of the U.S.market. RTM journalists curate trending video content on TV, online & mobile before it goes viral. In Season 10, RTM is a powerful brand, delivering millions of monthly views on TV and digital.

To view a current segment: https://www.rightthisminute.com/video/make-life-little-easier-these-nifty-rtm-deals

About RightThisMinuteRightThisMinute is a joint venture of MagicDust Television, Cox Media Group, The E.W. Scripps Company and Gray Television. Disney Domestic Television distributes RightThisMInute to more than 200 of America's leading television stations. Check out righthisminute.com.

About Knocking Knocking is the leader of content and e-commerce for broadcast television, streaming and radio media companies. Learn more at Knocking.com.

Contact: Lisa Stewart Lisa.stewart@knocking.com

