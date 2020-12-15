Command Center Solutions To Save Millions Of Dollars For Hospitals By Addressing Operational Inefficiencies

With the advent of technologies such as data analytics, predictive analytics and digital twins, command centers have evolved into high-tech solutions, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Critical Need for Efficiency amidst Ongoing Resource Shortages and Rising Demand Drive Global Hospital Command Centers Market, finds that hospital command centers are promising solutions to address operational inefficiencies faced by hospitals worldwide. Command centers have evolved into high-tech solutions with technologies such as data analytics, predictive analytics and digital twins. Command centers can manage hospitals' operations, clinical care variations, risk predictions, and clinical applications, and tie in with finances to get patient-level details on cost and revenue. The outbreak of COVID-19 has highlighted the need for hospital command center solutions because almost all hospitals have realized their inefficiencies, with shortages of critical care beds and medical devices for treating patients.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/50e

"The transition to include clinical applications is likely as some command centers incorporate these aspects into various command center models (self-built, virtual, public health). It is likely that the concept will soon evolve into an end-to-end hospital management center, beyond operations as it exists today," said Siddharth Shah, Healthcare Program Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "This means that every hospital vendor and stakeholder providing digital data (operational, clinical, or financial) will eventually enter the scope of the command center, either by a partnership or simple integration of their data into the larger framework."

Shah added: "Pioneering hospitals' implementations of command centers have resulted in positive outcomes, and what makes their deployment imperative is that they have saving potentials of millions of dollars. Further, from a regional perspective, North America, led by the U.S., will dominate the hospital command centers market, followed by Europe. The Middle East, with new healthcare infrastructure developments, is expected to have a higher demand for command centers, whereas, in Asia-Pacific, developed countries could account for the adoption of command centers. Latin America, however, is expected to have the lowest adoption of command centers globally."

Hospitals' increasing adoption of command centers is presenting immense growth prospects for market participants by:

Developing " virtual command center " variants of existing solutions.

" variants of existing solutions. Integrating clinical and financial applications in the command center solution framework.

in the command center solution framework. Identifying regions or countries of interest and shortlisting nations where public health command centers can be installed.

can be installed. Offering a wider variety of solutions (self and third party) through a single contract.

Critical Need for Efficiency amidst Ongoing Resource Shortages and Rising Demand Drive Global Hospital Command Centers Market is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Healthcareresearch and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

