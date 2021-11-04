CommAgility Software Selected By SmartSky For Air-to-ground Network

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT) announced today that SmartSky Networks has selected the CommAgility high-performance telecommunications systems software as a key part of its next-generation air-to-ground (ATG) network.

CommAgility has supplied a comprehensive set of software and tools to SmartSky for inflight connectivity, providing a full protocol stack and physical layer (PHY) for SmartSky's Aircraft Base Radio (ABR), which is the user equipment (UE) on board the aircraft. The ABR connects to a ground base station and provides broadband inflight connectivity for the operational needs of the aircraft, passengers, and crew.

Inflight connectivity systems must be designed to meet the unique challenges of air-to-ground communications such as long-range transmission and Doppler shift due to high-altitude and high-speed air travel, and CommAgility has customized its software to meet SmartSky's specific requirements.

"We're combining the best telecoms technologies to deliver the optimal airborne communications network. We enhance standards-based 4G LTE and 5G technologies in an integrated system designed to provide high-bandwidth and reliable performance at close and long-range, in the most challenging mobility use-case - aviation. CommAgility has been able to tailor its world-class software to meet our unique needs," said David Claassen, Chief Technology Officer at SmartSky Networks. "We've built up trust and a strong relationship with CommAgility. They have provided an amazing set of technologies which helped us to deliver our solution to the market."

SmartSky's ATG network delivers unprecedented speed and capacity, with ultra-low latency, creating a best-in-class experience that allows users to do everything in the air that they take for granted on the ground. The company's patented beamforming and spectrum re-use technologies have been tested and proven, and the network is now rolling out across the USA for aviation operators and passengers.

"SmartSky has built an innovative network that transforms the inflight experience, as well as providing invaluable data services for the aviation industry," said Edward Young, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at CommAgility. "We're proud that our software is playing an important role in the network."

For SmartSky's UE, CommAgility has provided its MobilePHY-TI and MobileSTACK software. It has also provided development tools and test software.

About SmartSky

SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services and related tools. SmartSky is rolling out its innovative air-to-ground network in 2021. The network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky's network uniquely enables an "office in the sky" experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. This real-time, low latency, bidirectional data link makes SmartSky the best in-flight user experience, and a key enabler for new and enhanced applications and services. For more information, visit SmartSkyNetworks.com

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, 5G and LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.'s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

