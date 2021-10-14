CommAgility Joins O-RAN Alliance

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT) announced today that its CommAgility brand has joined the O-RAN ALLIANCE, a global community that aims to develop and promote Open Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions for mobile networks. With more than 300 members, the O-RAN ALLIANCE is enabling the industry to take advantage of new open virtualized architectures, software and hardware.

"We wholeheartedly support the objectives of the O-RAN ALLIANCE, to promote open architectures for the radio access network, and we intend to develop products based around the O-RAN specifications," said Edward Young, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at CommAgility.

"By joining the alliance, we can take advantage of early access to these specifications, as well as promoting our capabilities to the industry," said Young. "We also plan to provide products to help other alliance members with interoperability testing."

The membership gives CommAgility access to all O-RAN specifications, including those that are not yet approved or released to the public. The Company will be able to perform interoperability testing and integration of its implementations at plugfests with other alliance members and contributors.

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is helping to drive the adoption by mobile operators of new virtualized architectures with open interfaces. This is enabling operators to accelerate innovation, reduce costs, and speed up the deployment of 5G networks.

- END -

About O-RAN ALLIANCE

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of over 300 mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE's mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN standards will enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks will at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by the mobile operators. To achieve this, the O- RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

For more information please visit www.o-ran.org.

O-RAN ALLIANCE is a registered trademark of O-RAN ALLIANCE e.V. in the United States

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.'s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Investor ContactAndrew M. BergerManaging DirectorSM Berger& Company(216) 464-6400 andrew@smberger.com

Marketing ContactNick Daines nick@lumenpr.comTel: +44 (0) 115 8412109Mobile: +44 (0) 7958 534731

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.25 Eastmans RoadParsippany, NJ 07054Tel: (973) 386-9696Fax: (973) 386-9191 www.wtcom.com